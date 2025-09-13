



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the European Union Political and Security Committee (PSC) delegation led by Chair Delphine Pronk on September 12, 2025, in New Delhi. This marked the PSC's first-ever visit to Asia.





Key discussions focused on deepening security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Strategic Partnership, alongside exchanging views on latest regional and global developments.





The delegation also met India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on September 11, addressing capacity building, capability enhancement, and emerging challenges. The Defence Secretary briefed the delegation on the Information Fusion Centre—Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), highlighting India’s strategic capabilities in maritime security.





The EU PSC visit highlights the EU’s growing interest in India as a vital partner for maritime security and broader Indo-Pacific stability.





Chair Delphine Pronk emphasised that India and the EU are natural security partners, and the discussions included advancing negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement and a comprehensive India-EU Security and Defence Partnership.





The security cooperation agenda includes cybersecurity, maritime security, counter-terrorism, and defence industry collaboration. This engagement builds on earlier high-level contacts, including India’s interest in EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) projects, reflecting deepening strategic convergence between both sides.





Meanwhile, on September 10, 2025, India and the EU held their 15th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Brussels. The dialogue condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, with the EU expressing condolences to India for the loss of innocent civilians.





The meeting was co-chaired by Maciej Stadejek from the European External Action Service and KD Dewal from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, underscoring strong mutual commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation.





These developments signify a multi-pronged effort to enhance India-EU security and defence ties ahead of the upcoming India-EU Summit expected early 2026, aiming at further strategic partnership including trade and technology cooperation beyond defence.





Based On ANI Report







