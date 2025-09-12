



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterised India as "one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today," emphasising the critical and evolving nature of the partnership during the Senate confirmation hearing for Sergio Gor, the nominee for US Ambassador to India.





Rubio highlighted India’s central role in shaping the future global order, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, calling India "at the core" of the US Indo-Pacific strategy.





He remarked that the US-India relationship is undergoing an "extraordinary transition" with significant upcoming issues requiring collaboration, including the Ukraine conflict and various regional security challenges.





Rubio introduced Sergio Gor, underscoring Gor’s exceptional qualifications, close access to President Donald Trump, and his readiness to advance US-India relations effectively. Gor, who serves as the Director of Presidential Personnel within the White House, is poised to become the youngest US Ambassador to India if confirmed.





In his own remarks during the hearing, Gor described India as a "strategic partner" crucial for regional peace, prosperity, and shared security objectives. He noted India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities as foundational to regional stability and prosperity.





Despite recent tariff disputes between Washington and New Delhi, Gor expressed optimism about concluding a trade deal soon, highlighting ongoing negotiations and upcoming meetings between trade officials from both sides.





The hearing and accompanying statements reflect a warming of political ties and an understanding at senior US levels that India is integral to US strategic interests in Asia and globally.





"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world," he stated.





The evolving partnership spans defence, trade, and geopolitical cooperation, with future policies and negotiations focused on reinforcing this close alliance for mutual benefit and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific era.



