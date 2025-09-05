Ka-226T multi-purpose light helicopter and brand new VK‑650V turboshaft engine





At the 2024 India-Russia summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin set an ambitious bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030. Now, with Putin scheduled to visit New Delhi in December 2025, both sides are expected to intensify cooperation in aerospace and defence, signalling a potential revival of long-delayed projects such as the Ka-226T light helicopter program.





On 29 July 2025, a key milestone was reached in Russia’s ongoing drive for engine self-sufficiency in the helicopter sector when an Ansat light multi-purpose helicopter prototype successfully performed its first hover flight powered by the new VK‑650V turboshaft engine.

This achievement comes less than six months after the engine’s type certification, which was formally completed in February 2025, and demonstrates concrete progress in replacing Western-sourced propulsion systems that had constrained Russian rotorcraft programs since the imposition of sanctions in 2022.

The flight validates not only the compatibility of the domestic power-plant with the Ansat platform but also Russia’s wider strategy of re‑engining several light and medium helicopter families to reduce dependency on Western suppliers.

The VK‑650V, developed by ODK‑Klimov, represents a new generation of Russian turboshaft engines with a take-off power rating of 650 horsepower and an emergency mode output of up to 750 horsepower. The engine incorporates a modular construction architecture, enabling easier maintenance and upgrades across its lifecycle.

A major design feature is its FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) digital control system, which significantly improves fuel efficiency, operational safety, and handling characteristics for pilots by providing optimized performance across various flight regimes.

The engine is intended for use on light helicopter families such as the Ansat and the Ka‑226T, as well as prospective unmanned and optionally piloted rotorcraft concepts. ODK engineers have emphasized that the VK‑650V has been designed to deliver not only parity with Western engines in performance but also competitive lifecycle cost efficiency, aiming to increase export viability.

The development of this indigenous power unit became imperative after the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW207K engines, which traditionally powered the Ansat helicopter, were no longer available to Russian manufacturers due to sanction restrictions.





An aide to the Russian president, Maxim Oreshkin, noted that the two leaders have identified aircraft manufacturing as a priority sector for future collaboration—an area with immediate, tangible scope for progress.





Military analysts argue that resuming “in-limbo” projects could give bilateral cooperation fresh momentum. Indian Air Force veteran Vijainder K Thakur observes that restarting local production of the Ka-226T helicopter represents the “lowest hanging fruit” in aviation and could serve as a key driver of the trade roadmap.





The Ka-226T, which can be configured to carry six passengers or specialised equipment, was initially conceived as a flagship Make-in-India collaboration but stagnated following pricing, localization, and geopolitical hurdles.





Putin’s visit also comes against the backdrop of deepening U.S. pressure on India, including recent punitive tariffs linked to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Yet, at the September 1, 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, both leaders reaffirmed India and Russia’s “special and privileged strategic partnership,” reflecting New Delhi’s determination to maintain autonomy in foreign and defence policy.





Defence cooperation remains the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. Russia historically accounts for over 60% of India’s defence inventory, ranging from fighter aircraft to submarines and missile systems. Key discussions in December are expected to centre on accelerating delayed deliveries, most notably the $5.4 billion S-400 Triumf air defence system deal.





Three regiments have already been supplied, but sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict have disrupted the handover of the remaining two. Talks could explore mechanisms to fast-track delivery or even expand procurement to include the advanced S-500 system, which would significantly elevate India’s layered air-defence shield.





Other collaborative opportunities may include the mid-life upgrade of India’s frontline Su-30MKI fleet, joint exploration of fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter production or technology transfer, and co-development of long-range weapons such as the R-37M air-to-air missile. The Ka-226T helicopters, however, remain a particularly high-profile candidate for revival, given their scalability for civilian, paramilitary, and specialized roles alongside military service.





With trade and defence integration tightly intertwined, the December summit could set the stage for a renewal of Russian defence manufacturing in India—helping both nations align strategic ambitions with commercial realities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







