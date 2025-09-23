

The Indian Navy is undergoing its largest-ever shipbuilding drive with 54 warships at various stages of construction across domestic shipyards. This programme is central to India’s long-term maritime vision of achieving strategic self-reliance and maintaining readiness against regional security challenges posed by China and Pakistan, reported The Hindu.





Senior officials confirm that several vessels are nearing completion, with up to 10 ships scheduled for commissioning by December 2025. All 54 ships currently in the pipeline are expected to be inducted into the fleet by 2030, ensuring steady expansion of India’s maritime power.





India has set an ambitious target of operating over 200 frontline warships and submarines by 2035, with projections suggesting a possible rise to 230 platforms by 2037. This will significantly boost the Navy’s ability to safeguard national interests and secure sea lanes in the Indian Ocean Region.





The expansion drive is closely tied to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, which emphasizes indigenous manufacturing. The projects are generating large-scale employment and are creating a multiplier effect across ancillary defence industries, enhancing India’s naval-industrial base.





Highlighting this self-reliant approach, officials describe the transition of the Navy from a “Buyer’s Navy” to a “Builder’s Navy.” The indigenously built platforms are increasingly incorporating over 80% local content, reflecting a major reduction in import dependency and strengthening defence autonomy.





A symbolic turning point came on July 1, with the commissioning of INS Tamal, a Russian-built Krivak-class stealth multi-role frigate. It marked the last major warship constructed abroad, closing a decades-long dependence on foreign shipyards.





Indigenous progress was further underscored by the recent delivery of Androth, the second in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) built by GRSE Kolkata. Incorporating high levels of local content, the vessel highlights India’s ability to design and produce complex naval platforms.





Positioned as the “first responder” and “preferred security partner” in the Indian Ocean Region, the Navy’s modernisation push supports India’s SAGAR strategy — Security and Growth for All in the Region. Strengthening maritime partnerships, enhancing security, and building regional cooperation remain central to its objectives.





The induction of a large cohort of domestically built vessels not only strengthens India’s maritime security but also represents a strategic leap towards full self-reliance in warship construction by the next decade. This marks a decisive phase in India’s transformation into a major maritime power.





Based On The Hindu Report







