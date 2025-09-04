



Hyderabad-based Marut Drones, a pioneering player in India’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ecosystem, has achieved a significant milestone with the receipt of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Type Certification for its latest innovation, the ‘SkySwift-56’ surveillance quadcopter.





This certification is a rigorous endorsement of the drone's compliance with Indian civil aviation safety, performance, and reliability standards, and it underscores Marut Drones’ commitment to delivering world-class indigenous technology solutions.





The achievement places the company in a highly distinguished league, as it now holds dual recognition from DGCA — both as a certified drone manufacturer and as a DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), making it the first Indian company to secure this dual distinction.





The Skyswift-56 quadcopter is designed for advanced surveillance, security, and monitoring applications, making it particularly useful for sectors such as law enforcement, disaster management, border patrol, smart cities, and industrial safety.





With features like extended flight endurance, real-time high-resolution imaging, autonomous navigation, and robust communication systems built for Indian conditions, the drone addresses pressing national needs for indigenously developed UAV systems that reduce dependency on foreign imports.





Its certification not only validates its airworthiness and operational safety but also opens opportunities for large-scale deployment by both government and private stakeholders.





From a strategic perspective, this accomplishment strengthens India’s narrative of self-reliance in aerospace and defence technologies, aligning with the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" missions.





It highlights how start-ups like Marut Drones are driving technological innovation in aviation while also creating employment opportunities through training pilots and building an ecosystem of skilled manpower.





The dual recognition also ensures that Marut Drones can contribute comprehensively to the industry — both in developing cutting-edge UAV platforms and in equipping professionals with certified skills to operate them, a capability that makes the company a holistic partner in India’s growing drone economy.





This recognition of the SkySwift-56 is expected to act as a force multiplier for Marut Drones, facilitating collaborations with defence agencies, state governments, disaster response units, and enterprises looking for advanced aerial surveillance solutions.





It also sets a benchmark for other drone manufacturers in India, marking a strong step forward in creating a globally competitive domestic drone industry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











