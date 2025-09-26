

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was confronted by the Indian news agency ANI just before his scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly, a moment that drew considerable international attention. As Sharif entered the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, ANI reporters directly questioned him on Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism, asking, “When are you going to stop cross-border terrorism?”





Sharif’s immediate response was defensive, stating, “We are defeating cross-border terrorism. We are defeating them.” ANI followed up sharply, remarking, “India is defeating you, Pakistan Prime Minister.” Sharif refrained from engaging further and proceeded inside the venue to deliver his address as part of the General Debate on the fourth day of UNGA’s 80th session.





The exchange gained traction, given the context of escalating India-Pakistan tensions following recent incidents of cross-border militant violence and India’s retaliatory military actions.





The confrontation came in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, a decisive military campaign launched on May 7, 2025. This operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22, 2025, in which 26 civilians, including Indian and Nepali nationals, were killed. The Indian Armed Forces initiated precision air and missile strikes targeting nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), focusing specifically on terror hubs and infrastructure.





Operation Sindoor was notable for India’s strategy of calibrated escalation. By striking terror-related facilities while avoiding civilian and major military targets, New Delhi sought to send a strong deterrent message without pushing the confrontation into an all-out war.





Subsequent Pakistani escalatory actions were swiftly countered by India, with additional strikes on Pakistani airbases to neutralize threats. Eventually, hostilities were brought to a halt following a direct call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, leading to a cessation of strikes.





Shehbaz Sharif’s attempts at image-building during his UN engagements face challenges due to Pakistan’s global reputation regarding sponsoring or harbouring cross-border militants. By claiming his country was “defeating cross-border terrorism,” Sharif sought to project Pakistan as a victim rather than an enabler of militancy. However, ANI’s pointed questioning underscored that international narratives remain divided, with India actively highlighting Pakistan’s continued support for groups operating across the Line of Control.





The confrontation also played into the broader diplomatic backdrop of Pakistan’s renewed outreach to major powers. Sharif’s presence at the UN was not only about presenting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and regional security but also aimed at rehabilitating his image on the world stage after the fallout of Operation Sindoor.





Parallel to Sharif’s UN visit, diplomatic attention shifted toward his interactions with US President Donald Trump. The White House confirmed that Sharif and Pakistan’s military leadership, represented by the Field Marshal, were scheduled for a closed-door session with Trump at the Oval Office. Trump, speaking to reporters beforehand, praised Pakistan’s leadership, calling both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal “great leaders.” His informal remarks suggested a cordial atmosphere, despite tense regional realities.





On September 23, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump during a meeting between the US President and leaders from eight Islamic-Arab states. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the participation of Sharif and himself in broader discussions with Trump during that gathering.





A key source of friction remains the narrative surrounding the May 2025 ceasefire. Initially, Pakistan’s military acknowledged that the ceasefire followed a direct outreach by its DGMO to his Indian counterpart. However, Islamabad’s position later shifted, crediting Washington for mediating hostilities. This reinterpretation presented Trump as a “peacemaker,” and Pakistan even went so far as to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.





India strongly rejected Trump’s claims, reiterating that decision-making on military escalation and disengagement was strictly bilateral between Indian and Pakistani military command. For India, acknowledging American mediation would undermine New Delhi’s assertion of strategic autonomy and its calibrated handling of the crisis during Operation Sindoor.





For Sharif, being confronted by ANI at the UN struck at the heart of a perception battle. Domestically, his government faces criticism over Pakistan’s economy and its military’s policy missteps, while internationally, he must balance narratives of Pakistan as a counter-terrorism partner rather than a sponsor of extremism. The uncomfortable exchange with ANI reflected how deeply Pakistan’s image problem persists despite efforts to reframe its role.





At the same time, Pakistan’s warming ties with Washington, facilitated by Sharif’s outreach to Trump, highlight Islamabad’s attempt to compensate for isolation from India and growing distance from China. Whether this shifting equation delivers tangible dividends remains uncertain, particularly given India’s strong diplomatic presence and military posture, both of which weakened Pakistan’s bargaining position after Operation Sindoor.





Based On ANI Report







