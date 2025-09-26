



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a strong advisory cautioning Indian citizens about the dangers of travelling to Iran for employment purposes. This comes in response to rising incidents involving criminal gangs exploiting unsuspecting jobseekers under the guise of visa-free travel.





In its weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that several Indians have recently fallen victim to such scams. Many were lured into travelling to Iran with false promises of high-paying jobs or onward employment in third countries. Upon arrival, these individuals were reportedly kidnapped by criminal groups, who then demanded hefty ransoms from their families back home.





One of the key points highlighted in the advisory is the misuse of the India-Iran visa-free travel agreement. The MEA clarified that visa-free entry for Indian nationals is strictly for tourism purposes only. It is valid for a maximum of 15 days and can be availed once every six months. Employment or work-related travel does not fall under this provision, thereby making such promises of job opportunities through visa-free entry illegal and deceptive.





Authorities have identified a disturbing pattern where unscrupulous agents and intermediaries collaborate with criminal gangs. These agents lure vulnerable citizens with attractive overseas job offers, leveraging the ease of visa-free access as a selling point. Many victims end up stranded or abducted upon reaching Iran, facing not only financial loss but also threats to their safety.





The MEA urged citizens to remain extremely vigilant when dealing with overseas job offers. It strongly advised verifying the authenticity of employment opportunities, especially in countries like Iran where organised criminal rackets are known to operate. Families are also being alerted to exercise caution when approached by intermediaries claiming to provide instant overseas placements.





In an additional safeguard announced earlier this year, Indians seeking employment in Iran are required to obtain emigration clearance. This system was implemented to counteract exploitation and enhance government oversight of worker migration. The clearance process involves verifying job credentials, legitimising contracts, and ensuring the safety of workers before departure.





The advisory concluded by reminding citizens that while visa-free travel to Iran remains a valuable tourism privilege, it must not be abused for employment purposes. Any employment-related travel must be processed legally, with all required permissions in place. The MEA stressed that falling prey to fraudulent agents not only undermines personal safety but also exposes families to extortion, financial distress, and prolonged trauma due to ransom demands.





Based On ANI Report







