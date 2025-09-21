



Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have formally entered into a new mutual defence pact, framed by Islamabad as a purely defensive arrangement rather than an offensive alliance.





Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in remarks to Geo TV, said the agreement resembles NATO in its core principle—any aggression against either side will invite a collective response—while stressing that no specific adversary has been named and the pact carries no offensive undertones.





He emphasised Pakistan’s longstanding openness regarding its nuclear program, reiterating that its facilities have always been subject to inspection and that no treaty violations have occurred.





The agreement is seen as part of a broader strategic shift, with Riyadh and Islamabad pledging military cooperation at a time of shifting Middle Eastern security dynamics.





Asif underscored that protecting Islam’s holiest sites in Saudi Arabia constitutes a “sacred duty” for Pakistan, suggesting the pact implicitly covers such scenarios.





He rejected the idea that the United States or any third party needed to be consulted, framing the deal as an exercise of sovereign right and not a hegemonic or expansionist move. Reports from the Financial Times suggest that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman deliberately withheld information from former U.S. president Donald Trump regarding aspects of this pact during its formulation, reflecting a growing Saudi desire for strategic autonomy.





On the regional security front, Asif highlighted Pakistan’s domestic challenges from groups like the TTP and BLA, blaming Afghanistan for harbouring militants who attack Pakistani security forces.





He noted that Pakistan has historically borne the brunt of spillovers from U.S.-led wars in Afghanistan, expressing openness to joint Arab responses against threats emerging from Afghan soil.





In addressing nuclear transparency, Asif contrasted Pakistan’s record of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency against what he alleged was Israel’s lack of disclosure about its suspected nuclear arsenal, adding to the wider geopolitical fault lines this defence pact underscores.





The Saudi-Pakistan pact also revives long-standing speculation about Riyadh’s financial role in sustaining Pakistan’s nuclear program, with retired Brigadier General Feroz Hassan Khan noting that Saudi financial aid during periods of international sanctions was critical to ensuring Pakistan’s nuclear trajectory.





Unsurprisingly, the pact has attracted close international scrutiny, with Israel remaining silent and the IAEA yet to comment.





Analysts interpret the deal as a deepening of Saudi-Pak military ties, but with clear defensive framing designed both to reassure allies and prevent escalation while positioning Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as guarantors of each other’s security amid an uncertain regional security order.





