



The Philippines has emphasised the growing depth of its relationship with India, with Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro hailing the strengthening of ties across defence, infrastructure, and regional security. Speaking on the sidelines of high-level engagements in New York, she stressed that the India-Philippines partnership is not just historical but is expanding into a more strategic framework, particularly in the context of the Indo-Pacific.





Lazaro underlined that defence cooperation between the two nations is long-standing but has entered a new phase of consolidation and expansion. Recent agreements between the Philippine defence sector and India indicate stronger commitments in military collaboration, maritime security, and possibly future joint projects. India’s growing role as a defence supplier, highlighted by its transfer of BrahMos missile systems to the Philippines, demonstrates shared interests in boosting deterrence and defence capabilities.





The Philippines views enhanced cooperation with India as integral to building a secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Lazaro pointed out that India’s engagement helps reinforce regional security principles, which Manila has been promoting as part of its own strategy to uphold international law and strengthen multilateralism in the region. By broadening cooperation with India, the Philippines contributes to shaping a collective regional security framework amid emerging great-power rivalries.





One of the most pressing issues for the Philippines remains the South China Sea, where territorial disputes have created tensions with China. Lazaro acknowledged these as outstanding challenges but reaffirmed that both India and the Philippines share commitments to peaceful dispute resolution. She stated that mechanisms are being pursued to maintain stability and establish lasting peace and security in these contested waters, with India’s support adding weight to Manila’s regional security agenda.





Relations between India and the Philippines received a significant boost during the State Visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to India from August 4-8, 2025. This marked his first official visit since taking office and was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos. The visit included bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, and substantive discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. These engagements highlighted a joint commitment to elevating cooperation across key strategic domains.





India and the Philippines first established diplomatic ties in November 1949. The 75th anniversary of this relationship in 2025 provided a symbolic and practical foundation to deepen collaboration. Both nations identified trade, defence, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, maritime cooperation, and emerging technologies as vital areas for future engagement. This anniversary was not only commemorative but also a forward-looking milestone.





The evolving partnership aligns closely with India’s Act East Policy and its Vision MAHASAGAR strategy, both of which prioritise stronger linkages with ASEAN states and maritime democracies in the Indo-Pacific. For the Philippines, India’s support offers not only technological and defence advantages but also a strategic partner in balancing regional pressures. Together, the two nations are poised to shape a resilient axis in Southeast Asia, contributing to peace, stability, and growth in the wider Indo-Pacific region.





