



The Indian Army is set to witness a breakthrough in warfare technology with the planned induction of DRDO-developed humanoid robots by 2027. These robotic soldiers are being designed to simulate human soldiers in battlefields and hazardous environments, significantly reducing risk to human life.





It was earlier reported by Times of India that DRDO scientists working on humanoid robot for military missions to reduce risk for troops.

Talking to PTI, S E Talole, group director at the Centre for Systems and Technologies for Advanced Robotics within the R&DE (Engineers), said the team has been engaged in the project for four years.

"We've developed separate prototypes for the upper and lower body and have successfully achieved certain functions during internal trials," he said, adding that the humanoid will be able to function on tough terrains like jungles.





The Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), a DRDO laboratory in Pune, is leading the project. The lab has previously worked on autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems, and the humanoid project is a logical step toward advanced combat automation.





The humanoid robots are being engineered with human-like motions and task execution abilities. They will be able to walk, balance, grasp, and carry objects while maneuvering through forests, deserts, and mountainous regions—terrains that challenge both soldiers and machines.





One of the primary objectives of these robots is handling Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), nuclear-biological-chemical hazards, and dangerous ordnance. Their dexterous arms, designed with 24 degrees of freedom, will allow precise movements for tasks like defusing explosives or operating equipment safely.





The robots will possess advanced mobility functions such as obstacle crossing, door opening, and valve turning. Cutting-edge fall and push recovery systems will allow them to withstand battlefield impacts, regain posture after being toppled, and continue their operations.





Equipped with an audio-visual perception system, the humanoids will be able to interpret their environment much like humans. SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) will provide real-time autonomous navigation supported by multi-sensor fusion for comprehensive situational awareness.





The design is meant to ensure seamless operation under all conditions—indoors, outdoors, day, or night. From urban warfare to remote area patrolling, the robots will act as force multipliers by reducing soldier exposure in high-risk areas.





Deploying robotic soldiers will mark India among the first global powers to operationalize humanoids on the battlefield. These systems align with India’s doctrine of leveraging AI, robotics, and unmanned platforms for next-generation warfare while enhancing border security.





DRDO envisions these humanoids extending far beyond defence use. In healthcare, they could support assisted surgeries, in space exploration they could be deployed as astronaut surrogates, and in manufacturing they could automate complex industrial processes.





By integrating humanoid robots alongside drones, missile systems, and counter-drone technologies, India is pushing towards redefining future warfare doctrines. With projected deployment by 2027, the Indian Army will be one of the pioneers in robotic soldier deployment, strengthening national security and projecting India as a global leader in defence innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







