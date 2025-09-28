



Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Sunday morning. The gunbattle took place in the Ravas forest area along the Kanker-Gariaband border, when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel launched an anti-Naxal operation based on specific intelligence inputs.





According to officials, the operation involved DRG units from both Kanker and Gariaband districts, who encountered armed Maoist groups during their patrol. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, which is still ongoing intermittently in the dense forest terrain.





So far, the bodies of three Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with three weapons. Preliminary reports suggest that the slain cadres included Area Committee members of the CPI (Maoist), indicating the presence of mid-level leadership in the operation zone.





The encounter marks another significant step forward in the security forces’ campaign against Naxalism. With these killings, the toll of Naxalites neutralized in Chhattisgarh in 2025 has now reached 252. This includes 223 in the Bastar division, which encompasses Kanker, and 27 in the Gariaband region of Raipur division. An additional two Maoists were earlier killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Durg division.





The latest success follows the major blow delivered on September 22, when two top Maoist leaders — Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (63) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (67), both Central Committee members of CPI (Maoist) — were killed in Narayanpur district. Their elimination significantly weakened Maoist higher leadership in Chhattisgarh.





Security officials maintain that intensified operations, improved coordination among state police units, and consistent pressure in core Maoist strongholds like Bastar, Kanker, and Narayanpur have heavily dented Maoist influence in the region. Continuous recovery of arms and elimination of senior cadres signal that security forces are pushing deeper into Maoist-controlled interiors.





The situation in Kanker remains tense, with search and combing operations extended to prevent Maoist escape routes. Authorities confirmed that further details will emerge as the intermittent gunfire exchange is still ongoing.





Based On PTI Report







