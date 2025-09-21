



A fresh security incident unfolded along the Indo-Pak border on Saturday evening after the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the movement of a Pakistani drone that reportedly crossed into Indian territory near Jajowal village in the RS Pura sector around 7 pm.





According to officials, the drone intrusion was spotted in the vicinity of Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak, prompting BSF troops to immediately launch an extensive search and sanitisation operation to verify whether the drone had dropped any weapons, narcotics, or surveillance payloads.





The operation was still underway when initial reports arrived, reflecting the heightened state of alert maintained by security forces in Jammu, particularly after repeated attempts at cross-border smuggling and reconnaissance using drones in recent months.





In an associated development, authorities in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, imposed a blanket ban on the use of drones, UAVs, and other aerial devices for civil purposes citing security vulnerabilities and the potential for misuse by anti-national elements.





This latest incident comes just days after BSF troops, on September 16, recovered an AK-series assault rifle with a magazine near the fence in the Budhwar area during searches triggered by suspicious activity, underlining the persistent threat posed by Pakistan-linked drone operations along border districts.





Security agencies view these developments as part of a sustained Pakistani effort to push arms and narcotics into Indian territory while simultaneously probing Indian border defences, leading to a continuous tightening of counter-drone protocols and operational vigilance along sensitive sectors.





Based On PTI Report







