



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his defence of the recently imposed 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, asserting that trade relations with New Delhi had been “totally one-sided” for decades.





Speaking at the White House, Trump stressed that while the United States and India currently “get along very well,” the longstanding imbalance in tariffs had disadvantaged American businesses.





He argued that India had historically levied some of the highest tariff rates globally, making it nearly impossible for US companies to compete fairly in Indian markets.





Citing examples, Trump pointed to American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson, which he said had faced a 200 percent duty on motorcycles exported to India.





According to him, the company was forced to establish a plant in India to avoid such unfavourable tariff barriers. Trump emphasised that such practices reflected India’s protectionist approach, which he believes has long deprived the US of reciprocal market opportunities.





Trump further claimed that thousands of global companies, particularly automobile manufacturers from China, Mexico, and Canada, are now choosing to build and assemble products within the US to avoid tariffs while benefiting from Washington’s new protectionist policies.





He noted that these measures are designed to strengthen domestic industry competitiveness and give American firms leverage in international trade disputes.





In a post on Truth Social prior to his remarks, the President described the US-India business relationship as a “one-sided disaster,” asserting that while India exported massive quantities of goods to the US, American exporters faced severe restrictions entering India’s markets.





He also pointed out that India continues to source much of its crude oil and defence equipment from Russia instead of the United States. Although he acknowledged that New Delhi has now offered to significantly reduce tariffs—even down to “nothing”—Trump insisted that the move came “too late” and should have been implemented years earlier.





New Delhi, meanwhile, is dealing with heightened uncertainty following Washington’s twin actions: the 50 percent tariff on Indian imports and an additional 25 percent penalty linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.





Analysts warn that this escalation may complicate India’s balancing act between maintaining close US ties while safeguarding its strategic partnerships with Russia amid growing global economic tensions.





