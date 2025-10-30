File Photo





A total of fifty-one Naxal terrorists, including twenty with a collective bounty of ₹66 lakh, surrendered before the police in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The surrender was made in the presence of senior officers, marking another major success in the ongoing counter-insurgency and rehabilitation efforts across the state.





Among the surrendered cadres, nine were women, signalling wider participation in the government’s reintegration drive. Many of them had been active in the contiguous forest areas of Bijapur and Sukma districts, previously considered a stronghold of Maoist activity.





According to Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the cadres decided to abandon armed rebellion after being influenced by the state government’s rehabilitation policy and its focus on developmental projects in Maoist-affected regions. Several of them cited the expanding reach of education, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives as factors contributing to their renewed trust in governance.





The Bijapur police facilitated the surrender process under the established policy, which ensures safety, financial assistance, and avenues for social reintegration for those renouncing violence. Authorities stated that all individuals will undergo de-radicalisation and skill-based training programmes designed to help them return to normal life.





This event is part of a larger trend seen since January 2024, during which 650 Naxal terrorists have surrendered in the Bijapur district alone. In the same period, 196 insurgents were neutralised in encounters, while 986 others were arrested. The sustained operations, combined with grassroots-level confidence-building measures, have been credited with gradually weakening Maoist networks in southern Chhattisgarh.





Officials noted that the latest round of surrenders reinforces the success of the state’s dual strategy of firm security action paired with inclusive development. The police and administration continue to urge remaining insurgents to come forward and join the mainstream, assuring them full support under the government’s rehabilitation framework.





The surrender of these 51 cadres further demonstrates the growing disillusionment within Maoist ranks and underscores the gradual restoration of peace and normalcy in one of the most insurgency-affected belts of India.





Agencies







