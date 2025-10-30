



INS Sahyadri, the Indian Navy’s indigenously built stealth frigate, has arrived at Japan's port of Sasebo as part of its ongoing operational deployment across the Indo-Pacific region.





The port call marks an important moment in the growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan, underlining their shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





Upon arrival on 28 October, INS Sahyadri received a ceremonial welcome from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), reflecting the close bonds and mutual respect between the two naval forces. Sasebo serves as the frigate’s second port of call in Japan during this extended deployment, underlining the broad scope of India’s naval outreach in the western Pacific.





The visit highlights the continued strengthening of India–Japan strategic alignment, both as bilateral partners and as members of broader multilateral frameworks such as the Quad. It demonstrates the Indian Navy’s operational reach and ability to sustain long-range deployments, showcasing the capabilities of its indigenous warship design and construction.





During its stay, the ship’s Commanding Officer, Captain Rajat Kumar, paid a formal courtesy call on Vice Admiral Fukuda Tatsuya, Commandant of Sasebo District. Their discussions reportedly focused on increasing cooperation, expanding maritime interoperability, and enhancing coordination during joint operations and exercises.





This interaction builds upon the long-standing tradition of maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the JMSDF. Both navies have regularly engaged in joint exercises such as JIMEX and Malabar, which have strengthened tactical understanding, mutual trust, and shared operational procedures.





The port call also serves a symbolic diplomatic purpose. It reaffirms India’s commitment to its “Act East” policy and maritime diplomacy aimed at securing regional stability, freedom of navigation, and adherence to international maritime law across the Indo-Pacific waters. INS Sahyadri’s ongoing deployment thus not only projects India’s naval capabilities but also reinforces its role as a key security partner in the Indo-Pacific region.





Based On PTI Report







