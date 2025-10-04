



Airbus successfully concluded its four-day annual board meeting in India, marking the first time in over 60 years that the company has held such a meeting in the country. The visit began on September 29 and underscored India’s growing importance as a strategic market and production hub for the aerospace giant.





During the visit, Airbus board members, led by Chairman Rene Obermann, engaged in high-level meetings with government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Discussions centred on investments, collaboration, and expanding Airbus’ footprint in India’s booming aerospace sector. Minister Goyal highlighted the company’s intent to deepen partnerships and increase investment as a testimony to India’s industrial potential.





Board members toured TATA Advanced Systems Ltd’s (TASL) component manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and supplier Dynamatic Technologies’ site in Bangalore. These visits reinforced Airbus’ commitment to working closely with Indian partners on civil and defence aviation projects, linking the country more deeply into its global value chain.





Airbus has already reached an annual milestone of sourcing over USD 1.4 billion worth of components and services from India, with plans to grow this figure significantly. The company’s engineering and digital centres in Bangalore are now integral to its worldwide operations, while its industrial footprint continues to expand through major manufacturing projects.





A notable development during the visit was the September 30 announcement of a joint venture between Airbus and Air India to establish a state-of-the-art pilot training facility in Haryana. Focused on A320 and A350 aircraft, the facility will feature advanced simulators with an investment exceeding ₹1,000 crore, aimed at meeting rising demand for qualified pilots in India’s fast-growing aviation sector.





In the defence and helicopter segments, Airbus is setting up two Final Assembly Lines (FALs) in partnership with TASL—one in Vemagal, Karnataka for the H125 helicopter, and another in Vadodara, Gujarat for the C295 military transport aircraft. These projects signal Airbus’ long-term manufacturing presence in India and the country’s increasing role in global aircraft production.





India’s aviation market continues to grow at a rapid pace, with carriers IndiGo and Air India together placing orders for over 1,000 Airbus aircraft. The board’s visit reflects Airbus’ strategic plan to not only meet this demand but also build a robust production and service ecosystem in India for both civil and defence aviation needs.





Based On PTI Report







