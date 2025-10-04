



India is reportedly considering the procurement of additional batches of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system following its proven operational success during Operation Sindoor.





According to official sources, the potential deal is expected to be featured in high-level discussions during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to New Delhi in December 2025.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expressed satisfaction with the S-400’s performance during recent combat and deterrence operations, where the system was deployed as part of integrated air defence coverage. The evaluation underlined its effectiveness against both aerial and ballistic threats, prompting considerations for further procurement beyond the five squadrons already contracted in 2018 under a $5 billion agreement.





Out of the five S-400 regimental units contracted, three have already been delivered and deployed across strategic sectors. The systems form a critical component of India’s layered air defence network, operating alongside indigenous systems such as Akash and the under-development long-range missile platforms by DRDO. The deliveries continued despite initial logistical challenges and geopolitical sanctions pressures.





President Putin’s December visit is expected to focus on expanding defence cooperation, energy partnerships, and technology transfers. Defence officials suggest that discussions may include the potential supply of additional S-400 units or components, coupled with enhanced local servicing arrangements to ensure sustainment autonomy for the IAF.





Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh refrained from confirming direct procurement plans but acknowledged the system’s effectiveness. He stated that while there is “no limit” to the number of such systems India could consider buying, final decisions would align with India’s evolving air defence architecture and indigenous development roadmap. He emphasized that the IAF would balance future acquisitions with domestic capability growth.





Parallel to imports, India is intensifying development of indigenous long-range air defence systems, including those designed under DRDO’s Project Kusha framework. These are intended to complement and eventually reduce reliance on foreign systems like the S-400, integrating multi-tiered defence against hypersonic, cruise, and stealth aerial threats.





In addition to upgrading existing S-400 capabilities, India is reportedly exploring the advanced Russian S-500 Prometey system as part of a potential long-term acquisition. Known for its ability to intercept targets at altitudes up to 200 km, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and low-orbit satellites, the S-500 could significantly enhance India’s strategic defensive envelope if acquired under favourable terms.





Renewed procurement discussions occur amidst shifting global alignments and sanctions regimes. Despite earlier warnings under the U.S. Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), India maintained its independent strategic trajectory, prioritising national security imperatives over geopolitical pressure. The upcoming dialogue may thus reaffirm India–Russia defence collaboration while balancing indigenous self-reliance ambitions under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Based On PTI Report







