



Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. (AMS) has strengthened its defence sector footprint by emerging as the lowest bidder (L1) for multiple high-value defence-related projects totalling ₹39.27 Crores. These contracts are distributed between DRDO (₹4.30 Crores) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (₹34.97 Crores), reflecting the company’s growing competitiveness and trust among key national defence institutions.

The DRDO allocation focuses on specialised subsystems and electronic modules, underscoring AMS’s strong credentials in indigenous defence electronics. The orders from Defence PSUs further establish AMS as a reliable integration partner for mission-critical systems across land and aerospace platforms.

In a parallel milestone, AMS has secured Transfer of Technology (ToT) approval from DRDO for the Mechatronic Fuse for Grenade, a sophisticated safety and arming device combining electronic and mechanical mechanisms for precision detonation control. This ToT positions AMS to participate in domestic production and further innovation of next-generation electronic fuses, aligning with India’s indigenisation goals under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

These strategic developments are expected to significantly expand the company’s defence order book, enhance its in-house technological repository, and solidify its market standing as an emerging private-sector leader in high-reliability defence electronics and mechatronic systems.

Memoranda of Understanding





AMSL has inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Sibersentinel Technologies Limited and Zoom Technologies (India) Private Limited. The collaborations focus on advancing cybersecurity solutions tailored for government departments, statutory regulators, financial institutions, and other critical infrastructure networks. These partnerships aim to integrate AMSL’s embedded systems expertise with its partners’ software defence capabilities.





Managing Director and CEO of AMSL emphasised that the initiative aligns with India’s broader national security and digital resilience agenda. The integrated solutions will be indigenous in design and implementation, addressing emerging cyber threats against strategic and defence infrastructure while reducing dependence on foreign software systems.





Through these dual initiatives—significant defence orders and strategic cybersecurity tie-ups—AMSL is positioning itself as a key player bridging hardware-centric defence systems and secure digital technologies. The move is expected to enhance revenue prospects, broaden the company’s operational portfolio, and reinforce its leadership role in India’s defence and cybersecurity ecosystem.





