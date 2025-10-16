



India, at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting held in Kampala, Uganda, strongly called for zero tolerance towards terrorism among NAM member states. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that terrorism is a shared global threat that requires deeper international cooperation for effective combat.





He referenced India's long ordeal with cross-border terrorist attacks, notably the brutal incident on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where innocent tourists were killed.





Singh expressed regret that during the United Nations Security Council's discussion on the Pahalgam attack, one member state attempted to defend the perpetrators, specifically the group known as The Resistance Front, by pushing for the removal of any public mention of them. While not naming countries explicitly, Singh made veiled references to Pakistan as the sponsoring state and China as its defender in international fora.





India's statement urged the NAM to display a firm stance against terrorism, warning that any sponsorship, support, justification, or cover-up of terrorism would "come back to bite those who do so." He condemned state policies that declare terror as national strategy, allow terror hubs to thrive unchecked, and glorify terrorists through official channels, calling such actions deserving of unequivocal condemnation.





Beyond terrorism, Singh underscored broader global challenges such as climate change, debt sustainability, supply chain resilience, technological divides, trade barriers, and volatile governance frameworks still rooted in outdated post-World War II structures. He praised NAM’s historical role in preserving strategic autonomy for developing countries and pushing global decolonization efforts.





Singh advocated using the NAM platform to advance fair and transparent economic practices, resolve conflicts, secure global commons, and leverage technology collaboratively for development. He called for reformed multilateralism, including reform of the UN Security Council and International Financial Institutions, to reflect current global realities.





Regarding climate change, he urged collective work toward adaptation and mitigation backed by just, adequate, and predictable financing. Addressing demographic opportunities, Singh emphasized the need to destigmatize skilled professional migration while clamping down on illegal migration.





India reaffirmed its commitment to NAM’s principles and values, seeking to revitalize the movement through active engagement with partner countries for shared prosperity in the Global South. At present, NAM comprises 120 member states, 18 observer countries, and 10 observer organizations.





India used the NAM platform to push for a resolute anti-terrorism stance, highlighting the importance of international cooperation, condemning sponsorship of terrorism, and emphasizing the movement's continued relevance in addressing contemporary global challenges.





Based On PTI Report







