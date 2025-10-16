



Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya arrived in New Delhi on October 16, 2025, for her maiden official visit to India after assuming office. This three-day visit continues the tradition of regular and close engagement between the two countries, strengthening their deep-rooted bonds of friendship.





During her stay, she is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and other political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.​





As part of her visit, PM Amarasuriya will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit in Delhi, jointly organized by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation. She will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and NITI Aayog to explore collaborative opportunities in education and technology.





Additionally, the Prime Minister, an alumna of Delhi University's prestigious Hindu College, will return to her alma mater—a historic homecoming filled with cultural performances, formal ceremonies, and interactions with students—highlighting the power of education to transform lives and nations.​​





Her visit also includes participation in a business event aimed at strengthening commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka, further advancing the bilateral ties under India’s 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The regular high-level exchanges between the two countries underscore the multi-faceted nature of their relationship.​





On October 2, prior to her India visit, Harini Amarasuriya, along with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the statue located at Temple Trees, the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister in Colombo.





This act commemorated the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation whose philosophy of non-violence and satyagraha mobilized millions during India's freedom struggle. Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi in 1948, months after India’s independence.​





The visit exemplifies the robust and multi-dimensional partnership between India and Sri Lanka, blending diplomacy, education, technology, commerce, and cultural ties into a comprehensive bilateral relationship.​





Based On ANI Report







