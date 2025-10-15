



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent public remarks praising President Donald Trump have triggered widespread outrage in Pakistan. His effusive tone, described by critics as “needless flattery,” has revived uncomfortable memories of Pakistan’s historical dependence on Washington.





Many Pakistanis believe Sharif’s overt praise undermines national dignity at a time when the country seeks to project an image of sovereignty and resilience amid mounting economic and diplomatic challenges.





Social media in Pakistan has erupted with anger and ridicule. The hashtags mocking Sharif as a “bootlicker” and “American puppet” trended on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and local news platforms.





Angry citizens accused him of compromising Pakistan’s pride to gain favour with Washington. Even supporters from within his own Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) expressed dismay at his tone, calling it politically short sighted and damaging to Pakistan’s international standing.





A national debate has emerged around the question of dignity versus diplomacy. Critics argue that Sharif’s approach projects weakness and desperation for U.S. support. They claim his words reflect a subservient mindset that has long haunted Pakistan’s foreign policy.





Others, however, defend his comments as pragmatic diplomacy aimed at restoring relations with Washington after years of tension. Still, the prevailing sentiment within the populace leans toward humiliation and frustration.





Opposition parties, particularly Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have seized the opportunity to attack Sharif. They portray him as a leader willing to trade the nation’s self-respect for Western approval. Political commentators note that this incident could further erode public trust in the government, which is already grappling with inflation, austerity measures, and IMF constraints.





Analysts point out that Sharif’s flattering tone may aim to secure indirect U.S. economic and diplomatic relief for Pakistan’s struggling economy.





However, it risks alienating allies such as China and Iran, who view Washington’s influence in the region with suspicion. The timing—coinciding with Trump’s renewed assertiveness on global security and trade—adds to perceptions of Sharif trying too hard to curry favour at an inopportune moment.





The episode has exposed Pakistan’s internal anxiety over its global reputation. The sarcastic public discourse—asking whether “Sharif’s flattery” or “being Pakistani with zero self-respect” is worse—captures a deep sense of national embarrassment. This controversy underscores a wider identity crisis, as many Pakistanis struggle to reconcile their nation’s dependence on foreign aid with aspirations for dignity and independence.





