



India and Mongolia have marked a significant milestone in their bilateral relations as they commemorated 70 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of their Strategic Partnership during Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's State Visit to India from October 13 to 16, 2025.





The visit underscored the deep-rooted civilizational, spiritual, and democratic values that bind the two nations, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to amplify the voice of the Global South and boost shared global prosperity.​





Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Khurelsukh and held extensive talks covering diverse sectors such as energy, skill development, information technology, critical minerals, rare earths, and agriculture.





The discussions emphasised advancing cooperation in these domains to further enhance development and strategic collaboration. Notably, India announced substantial support for Mongolia's development, including a $1.7 billion line of credit for an oil refinery project aimed at strengthening Mongolia’s energy security, free e-visa facilities for Mongolian citizens, and annual sponsorship of young cultural ambassadors visiting India.​





Cultural bonds remain central to the India-Mongolia friendship. To celebrate their shared Buddhist heritage and historical ties, important cultural initiatives were agreed upon, including sending the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha’s two disciples from India to Mongolia, enhancing Sanskrit teaching capacities at Mongolia’s Gandan Monastery, and supporting the digitisation of ancient manuscripts.





These efforts echo the spiritual connection highlighted by both leaders, reinforcing the relationship as more than diplomatic — a profound and soulful bond.​





The visit also featured symbolic actions such as the joint release of commemorative postal stamps reflecting the civilizational and cultural ties between the countries, and a tree planting ceremony under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. President Khurelsukh's planting of a banyan tree was described by PM Modi as representing enduring friendship and shared environmental responsibility.​





Furthermore, defence cooperation was strengthened with India announcing a capacity-building programme for Mongolia’s border security forces and the appointment of a Defence Attaché in the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar. The two countries intend to continue deepening strategic security collaboration through joint training and institutional mechanisms.​





The visit, accompanied by a large Mongolian delegation including senior cabinet ministers and cultural representatives, was also highlighted by remarks from India's External Affairs Secretary P Kumaran. He underscored the visit’s special significance, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the strategic partnership, reflecting the political depth and mutual trust underpinning India-Mongolia ties.​





The visit not only celebrated the longstanding relationship but also charted a robust, forward-looking agenda encompassing energy, culture, defence, digital cooperation, and global collaboration as members of the Global South, aiming to further deepen this multifaceted partnership in the years ahead.​





