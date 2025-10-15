



Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri reached Busan Naval Harbour in South Korea to participate in the maiden India–South Korea bilateral naval exercise, marking an important step in maritime cooperation between the two nations.





The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Republic of Korea Navy on its arrival on October 13, underscoring the growing camaraderie and mutual respect between the two navies.





INS Sahyadri’s presence in Busan forms part of its ongoing operational deployment to the South China Sea and wider Indo-Pacific region. This deployment highlights India’s commitment to maintaining regional peace, maritime security, and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law. The visit reinforces India’s image as a responsible maritime stakeholder and a key security partner in the Indo-Pacific.





The joint exercise, designated as IN–RoKN, marks the first-ever bilateral naval drill between India and South Korea. It represents the culmination of years of planning and dialogue aimed at expanding defence collaboration between the two nations. The exercise will be conducted in two phases — harbour and sea phases — designed to enhance interoperability, communication, and operational synergy between the two navies.





During the harbour phase, personnel from both navies will engage in a range of professional and social interactions. Activities include cross-deck visits, discussions on operational best practices, cross-training sessions, and friendly sporting events.





The commanding officer of INS Sahyadri will also pay courtesy visits to senior South Korean naval officials and local dignitaries in Busan, further deepening mutual understanding and goodwill.





Following the harbour engagements, INS Sahyadri will sail alongside ROKS Gyeongnam for the sea phase of the exercise. This will involve joint maneuvers, tactical drills, and coordinated operations aimed at developing maritime domain awareness and strengthening operational cooperation. The exercise will also focus on honing combat readiness and coordination between surface assets across complex maritime scenarios.





Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigates. Designed and constructed in India, the vessel showcases the country’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The frigate, based at Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command, has previously participated in numerous bilateral and multilateral exercises across the Indo-Pacific.





The India–South Korea defence relationship has significantly expanded over the past decade, with the navies of both countries engaging more frequently in visits, dialogues, and cooperative missions. The IN–RoKN exercise serves as a major milestone, setting the foundation for future joint operations, maritime security collaborations, and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region.





The exercise comes at a time when the Indo-Pacific region’s strategic importance continues to rise amid shifting geopolitical alignments and regional challenges. Both India and South Korea share converging interests in ensuring a stable, rules-based maritime order. The joint initiative sends a firm message of shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperative security architecture in the region.





Based On PTI Report







