Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh with Assistant Minister of Defence Peter Khalil





Australia has reaffirmed India as one of its most trusted partners, with shared democratic values, mutual respect, and a joint commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Speaking at the Australia–India Defence Industry Roundtable in Sydney, Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil described the relationship as founded on “security, strength, and opportunity,” noting the important role of the Indian diaspora in advancing industrial and people-to-people linkages.





The high-level event, co-chaired by Khalil and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, brought together senior officials, industry leaders, innovators, and policy experts from both nations. Organised by India’s Ministry of Defence in partnership with CUTS International, the dialogue focused on defence manufacturing, research, and strategic technology collaboration. Singh stressed that the two countries are at a pivotal juncture in the Indo-Pacific, with new opportunities for innovation and co-development.





Highlighting India’s indigenous shipbuilding, missile, drone, and space capabilities, Singh linked this to India’s growing defence export footprint — now spanning over 100 countries. He underscored that the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision aligns with Australia’s own emphasis on partnership and industrial integration.





Immediate areas for collaboration identified by Singh included Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Indian shipyards, joint science and technology initiatives, and cooperation in quantum computing, AI, underwater warfare, and critical technologies.





Industry participation was robust, with companies from both countries showcasing ongoing and potential partnerships. Ferra Group cited its co-development work on India’s Tejas fighter program, while Navantia reaffirmed its role in India’s shipbuilding sector.





Blue Glass outlined collaborative projects with DRDO on advanced underwater communication and weapons systems. Boeing Defence, Space & Security reiterated commitment to joint aerospace projects, including unmanned aerial systems and next-generation platforms.





Emerging Australian enterprises — including Grabba Technologies, Arborescent, and Titomic — expressed interest in joint ventures in semiconductors, advanced materials, and manufacturing. Drone-maker Carbonix signalled its intent to enter India’s defence market, while ER Defence and Space Machines Company highlighted plans for co-production in aerospace and space technologies. The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre recommended a stronger SME engagement strategy to drive grassroots innovation.





CUTS International Secretary General Pradeep S. Mehta called the event a milestone in the bilateral relationship, noting its significance as the first Indian Defence Minister visit to Australia in over twelve years. He pledged to support initiatives that connect policymakers, industries, and researchers to promote an innovative and cooperative Indo-Pacific.





Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay proposed sustained engagement through workshops, capability seminars, and a dedicated defence conference in India in early 2026. He argued that regular interactions, rather than one-off events, were essential for fostering co-production, co-development, and innovation-led partnerships.





Key outcomes from the Roundtable included the creation of an India–Australia Defence Bridge as a permanent institutional framework for continuous dialogue, agreeing to hold the next Defence Industry Roundtable in India in 2026, and launching thematic seminars on critical and emerging technologies. Participants also committed to advancing co-development and co-production in defence platforms to boost supply chain resilience.





Beyond defence, the two countries signalled intentions to collaborate in broader strategic and technological domains such as space, artificial intelligence, quantum research, and autonomous underwater systems.





The discussions reinforced a shared strategic vision for an inclusive, rules-based Indo-Pacific underpinned by transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth.





The Roundtable concluded with a call to strengthen linkages between governments, academia, civil society, and industry, bolstering cross-border research partnerships and enhancing industry readiness. Participants agreed that ongoing dialogue, track 1.5 engagement, and practical joint projects would be vital to deepening trust and accelerating cooperation in critical technology areas.





