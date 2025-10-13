

The 6th edition of the India-Indonesia Air Force Staff Talks concluded on October 10, 2025, in Bali, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral defence cooperation. The talks were co-chaired by Air Vice Marshal Sundaramani Krishnan from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Air Vice Marshal Suliono representing the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU).

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening operational, training, and strategic engagements to enhance mutual capabilities and regional security.

A major outcome of the talks was the announcement of a Su-30 Forum, a new institutional platform for coordination and mutual training between the two air forces. The forum will focus on operational cooperation between the IAF’s Su-30MKI fleet and Indonesia’s Su-30 variants, thereby enabling structured joint exercises, cross-training programs, maintenance exchanges, and doctrine integration.

This initiative underscores both nations’ shared approach to maximising the potential of their Russian-origin fighter platforms for greater interoperability.





Another key development was the agreement to develop an air-to-air refuelling program involving India’s tanker fleet and Indonesia’s fighter aircraft. The forthcoming program is expected to include joint trials, training in mid-air refuelling protocols, and standardisation of refuelling systems to improve operational endurance during regional missions.





This initiative highlights India’s growing role as a net security provider and reflects Indonesia’s intent to modernise and expand its aerial reach across the Indo-Pacific region.





Both sides placed strong emphasis on enhancing interoperability through information sharing, joint exercises, and personnel exchanges. The discussions aimed at refining standard operating procedures, tactical integration, and capability development to better address evolving regional security challenges.





The establishment of these coordination mechanisms forms part of a broader effort to ensure operational readiness and mutual trust between the two forces.





The talks followed the successful operational visit of the Indian Navy’s INS Kadmatt to Makassar, Indonesia, from October 3–5, where professional exchanges fostered maritime cooperation and sharing of best practices. This sequence of engagement reflects a coordinated effort to synchronise air and naval collaboration, strengthening the overall India–Indonesia defence partnership.





The strategic dialogue between the two air forces builds upon the broader momentum established after the visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to India earlier in 2025. During his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen defence and security cooperation under the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA).





The discussions emphasised joint defence production, technology sharing, and capacity building to support Indonesia’s ongoing defence modernisation programs, with India offering experience and expertise from its own indigenous initiatives.





As maritime neighbours and strategic partners, India and Indonesia reiterated their shared vision for maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. The staff talks in Bali represent another step toward transforming this shared vision into practical, interoperable defence mechanisms.





Both air forces expressed confidence that their renewed partnership would not only enhance bilateral operational synergy but also contribute to regional resilience and collective security frameworks across Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean region.





