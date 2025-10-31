



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a premier defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has secured fresh orders amounting to ₹732 crore since its previous update on 22 October 2025.





This significant contract underscores BEL’s pivotal role in supplying a broad spectrum of defence and strategic technology solutions for the nation.





The spotlight of this order is the delivery of fully indigenous Software Defined Radios (SDRs). Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), these SDRs mark a technological milestone as India’s first such systems to be entirely designed and produced within the country.





The SDRs enable secure, real-time, interoperable communication linking multiple battlefield platforms while ensuring compatibility with existing legacy infrastructure.





The implementation of these SDRs is poised to provide the Indian Army with a substantial upgrade to its communication capabilities. Enhanced operational security, faster data transmission, and resilient connectivity are central benefits of this new communication backbone.





The effort aligns seamlessly with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reflecting a concerted drive towards indigenous defence manufacturing and decreased import dependence in critical technologies.





Additional contract components include the supply of advanced tank subsystems, robust communication equipment, and key missile components.





Furthermore, BEL is tasked with delivering financial management software and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, reinforcing operational resilience against evolving threats.





The order also encompasses upgrades, spares, and ongoing technical services to ensure end-to-end operational excellence and lifecycle support for frontline platforms.





BEL’s broad involvement in the strategic and tactical domains continues to support all branches of the Indian armed forces. The company’s robust R&D ecosystem and manufacturing capacity make it integral to modernising India’s defence electronics landscape, advancing indigenous capability in both conventional and digital warfare domains.





Business News Agencies







