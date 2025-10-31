



India’s quest to emerge as a global hub for defence innovation and manufacturing is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Defence’s flagship programme — Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX). According to a report published in the Vietnam Times, the initiative is acting as a long-term roadmap for the nation’s capability development and industrial transformation in the defence sector.





Launched in 2018, iDEX has evolved from a bold experiment into a dynamic platform linking innovators, start-ups and research agencies directly with the Indian Armed Forces. The programme embodies the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by translating the spirit of self-reliance into practical, mission-driven technological advancements.





The report highlighted that the Ministry of Defence has so far awarded 650 innovation and development contracts worth roughly $344 million (₹3,000 crore).





These awards demonstrate New Delhi’s sustained commitment to strengthening indigenous capabilities while empowering start-ups, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and individual innovators to redefine the country’s defence ecosystem.





Over the past six years, iDEX has cultivated a vibrant space where innovation meets operational relevance. The awarded projects cover more than 50 advanced technology domains, including unmanned aerial and ground systems, AI-powered surveillance, secure communication networks, next-generation propulsion, and miniaturised guidance technologies.





Together, these areas are transforming the defence landscape by making start-ups and MSMEs pivotal contributors rather than peripheral participants.





Beyond defence, the initiative has produced spill-over benefits across civilian sectors. Technologies developed through iDEX are being adapted for disaster management, space research, energy solutions, and cyber security applications — enhancing India’s broader technological base.





Functioning as both an incubator and accelerator, iDEX is now viewed as a central pillar of India’s defence industrial base. By integrating with the Make in India framework, it ensures that innovation efforts align with long-term production and supply chain goals.





The network already includes over 350 start-ups and 100 MSMEs engaged in projects focused on subsystem development, component innovation and import substitution.





The milestone of achieving 650 innovation contracts symbolises more than just financial investment — it reflects a structural transformation. Through iDEX, the Ministry of Defence has created a mechanism that transforms bold ideas into mission-ready assets. This platform is steadily reshaping the DNA of India’s defence innovation ecosystem, driving the nation closer towards genuine technological autonomy.





Agencies







