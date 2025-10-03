



The Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Gwalior marked a historic moment in its Dussehra celebrations this year, performing weapon worship for drones for the very first time. Traditionally, soldiers worship their weapons on Vijayadashami to honour them as loyal companions in battle.





Extending this time-honoured practice to unmanned aerial systems reflects the BSF’s acknowledgement of drones as integral assets in the future of national defence.





The ritual was led by BSF Additional Director General and Academy Director Shamsher Singh, who applied tikka to conventional weapons and garlanded drones in the presence of officers and personnel. This symbolic gesture formally recognised drones as part of India’s evolving security arsenal, moving beyond their role as tools of surveillance to being honoured alongside firearms and traditional weaponry.





Officials highlighted that the inclusion of drones in the ceremony symbolises the dawn of a new strategic era in border security. The BSF Academy recently set up a School of Drone Warfare, a specialised institution within its campus that offers training in drone operations, counter-drone tactics, and integration of unmanned systems into border management. This initiative demonstrates foresight in addressing emerging threats along India’s challenging frontiers with Pakistan and China.





By performing “drone worship,” the BSF not only reinforced cultural traditions but also sent a clear message of adaptability to modern warfare. The security environment has witnessed rapid changes in recent years, with drones increasingly being used for surveillance, smuggling, and even armed incursions. Recognising this, the BSF has been at the forefront of introducing countermeasures and training its personnel to both exploit drone technology and defend against hostile UAV incursions.





The Gwalior academy is described as the world’s largest training institution for border guarding forces. For decades, it has pioneered new curricula and methods for preparing BSF officers and jawans to face diverse challenges.





By integrating unmanned aerial systems into its rituals and education systems, the academy has reaffirmed its role as a leader in shaping India’s frontline defenders for modern and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





This new tradition, blending cultural symbolism with technological awareness, underscores the BSF’s dual role in preserving India’s heritage while embracing cutting-edge methods to safeguard national security. For India’s first line of defence, the inclusion of drones in Vijayadashami weapon worship reflects both continuity and change—honouring the past while preparing decisively for the future.





Based On ANI Report







