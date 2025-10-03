



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has set a new milestone by surpassing its own Guinness World Record for building the world’s highest motorable road. Under Project Himank, the BRO successfully constructed a road reaching the Mig La Pass at 19,400 feet in Leh district, breaking its earlier record of 19,024 feet set at Umling La in 2021.





This remarkable achievement highlights India’s unmatched capability in executing infrastructure projects in some of the most hostile and high-altitude terrains on Earth.





The breakthrough was accomplished on the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road alignment, where a BRO team led by Brig Vishal Srivastava, Chief Engineer of Project Himank, hoisted the national and BRO flags at the pass.





This initiative has immense strategic importance, providing the third vital axis from the Hanle sector to the sensitive border village of Fukche, situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The new road will significantly improve the mobility of armed forces, enable faster troop deployment, and enhance border logistics in the Ladakh sector.





Connectivity to Fukche airstrip and village is especially critical given the geopolitical tensions in eastern Ladakh. With the road in place, India can maintain secure and reliable access to remote posts and improve the resilience of supply chains in case of emergencies. This road also complements other high-altitude infrastructure projects in the region, ensuring year-round logistics support despite extreme weather conditions.





The BRO’s achievement is not only strategic but also has major civilian benefits. The Likaru-Mig La route promises to emerge as a tourist magnet in Ladakh, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Indus Valley and surrounding landscapes. Adventure enthusiasts will find this road an exhilarating challenge, while local communities are likely to see long-term socioeconomic benefits through enhanced connectivity and growth in tourism-led development.





Globally, the feat underlines BRO’s dominance in high-altitude engineering. Out of the 14 highest motorable passes in the world, 11 have been built by the BRO. This record reaffirms its engineering expertise and “can-do spirit” in overcoming extreme topographical, climatic, and logistical challenges. Such successes also strengthen India’s push for self-reliance in strategic infrastructure development across its frontier regions.





At a broader level, the Likaru-Mig La road demonstrates India’s emphasis on building dual-use infrastructure that serves both national security and civilian aspirations. By integrating military mobility with tourism and regional development, the project reflects the multi-dimensional role BRO plays in nation-building, especially along sensitive border regions.





Based On PTI Report







