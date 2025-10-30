



A Chinese deep-sea research vessel, Shen Hai Yi Hao (Deep Sea No. 1), is currently en route to the Indian Ocean, with its Automatic Identification System (AIS) showing Malé, Maldives, as its destination.





The voyage has triggered renewed concerns in New Delhi, coming at a time of heightened Chinese activity and influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The Shen Hai Yi Hao serves as the mothership for China’s renowned manned submersible Jiaolong, capable of diving beyond 7,000 metres. The ship, measuring 90.2 metres in length, is designed for advanced deep-sea exploration, equipped with multiple laboratories and sophisticated oceanographic sensors. With an operational range of over 14,000 nautical miles, it can conduct prolonged missions without external support.





Although described as a scientific platform, the vessel possesses dual-use capabilities. The oceanographic data it collects—covering seabed mapping, hydrological patterns, and salinity levels—can equally serve military applications, particularly in submarine warfare and undersea navigation.





The vessel’s deployment coincides with a period of expanding Chinese influence in the Maldives. President Mohamed Muizzu’s government, widely viewed as pro-China, has deepened defence and economic ties with Beijing since taking office. This includes the signing of new cooperation agreements that have drawn attention from regional observers.





Chinese research vessels have increasingly frequented the IOR in recent years. In 2024, the Xiang Yang Hong 3 docked in the Maldives after Sri Lanka denied it access, a move that underscored regional sensitivities to Beijing’s maritime operations.





Similar patterns are now being seen with the Shen Hai Yi Hao, which has continued its journey despite scrutiny over the nature of its activities.





India remains wary of China’s deep-sea expeditions, viewing them as part of a broader strategy to map the Indian Ocean for military purposes. Detailed knowledge of underwater terrain and ocean currents can significantly aid submarine deployment, sonar calibration, and anti-submarine warfare. Consequently, the collection of such data by Chinese vessels raises suspicions of intelligence-gathering under the guise of scientific research.





Beyond military implications, the mission is linked to the global race for deep-sea minerals. The IOR holds abundant deposits of polymetallic nodules containing rare metals essential for energy storage and advanced electronics.





Both India and China possess exploration licences from the International Seabed Authority (ISA) in the region. Beijing’s intensified presence is therefore seen not only as a security concern but also as a bid for technological and resource advantage.





The voyage of Shen Hai Yi Hao could reinforce China’s strategic foothold in the Maldives and amplify its maritime reach across the Indian Ocean. For India, it symbolises a creeping encroachment into a traditionally sensitive sphere of influence.





Analysts warn that the lack of transparency surrounding China’s research collaborations in the Maldives could exacerbate mistrust and escalate regional tensions. If sustained, such deployments may tilt the strategic maritime balance further in China’s favour, compelling India to enhance surveillance and deepen partnerships with friendly maritime nations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







