



The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) is reassessing a Cummins power-pack as a temporary measure to sustain the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT) fleet amid engine shortages.

The initiative addresses gaps caused by discontinued MTU engine production and delays in the indigenous 1,500 horsepower DATRAN engine program.

The Cummins QST 30, previously evaluated in 2007–08, is being reconsidered for interim integration. While its adoption could require redesigning key engine bay components and related systems, it offers an immediate path to maintain operational readiness.

The long-term goal remains the deployment of the DATRAN engine across the Arjun series and future platforms, reinforcing India’s drive for defence indigenisation and self-reliance.



Production of the MTU engines that powered the original Arjun MK-1 and some MK-1A variants has ceased, severely impacting spare parts availability. MTU has indicated that resuming production could take up to four years, effectively stalling logistical support for the operational fleet. The resulting shortage has left a substantial number of tanks awaiting engine refurbishment or replacement.





In response, DRDO initiated the DATRAN program to create a fully indigenous 1,500 horsepower engine intended for both the Arjun and future armoured platforms. The first prototype of this engine was successfully test-fired in 2024, marking a key milestone in India’s self-reliance roadmap.





However, its full integration and user trials remain pending until 2025–26, creating a capability gap in the interim period.





To bridge this gap, CVRDE has returned to evaluating the Cummins QST-30 engine, which was originally tested between 2007 and 2008 as an alternative power source for the Arjun platform. The renewed interest stems from its proven reliability, local availability, and easier maintenance compared with waiting for the indigenous unit or the unavailable MTU engines.





The proposal, however, is not without its engineering challenges. Integrating a non-standard powerpack may necessitate structural modifications to the engine bay, new transmission alignment, updated cooling subsystems, and adjustments to electronic control units.





These modifications would add cost and engineering complexity, though they remain a pragmatic short-term solution to sustain fleet readiness.





While the Cummins engine could support immediate operational needs, the long-term trajectory remains firmly aligned with the DATRAN programme.





The Arjun platform will likely serve as the primary testbed for the DATRAN engine before its adaptation into other next-generation platforms, including the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV).





In strategic terms, this re-evaluation underscores India’s effort to consolidate indigenous defence capability. Despite short-term compromises, the emphasis on domestic powerpack solutions signals a decisive shift towards technological sovereignty and resilience in armoured mobility systems.





