

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to the Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) for the High-Resolution Imaging Payloads & Technologies with Identification Capabilities (HIREPO) project. With this system development, India's ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities are set for a Quantum Leap.

Approved under the Technology Development (TD) category, HIREPO is designed to advance India’s indigenous imaging and surveillance ecosystem over a 48-month Project Duration Cycle (PDC).

HIREPO aims to deliver long-range, all-weather, and day-night imaging for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications. Leveraging electro-optical payloads with reconfigurable optics and fine spectral adjustments, the system enables flexible deployment across diverse mission needs. The integration of Artificial Intelligence for automatic image enhancement, recognition, and multi-sensor data fusion will significantly upgrade tactical situational awareness and decision-making speed.





The HIREPO system embraces a modular payload architecture, allowing its seamless integration across man-portable, airborne, and ground-based platforms.





Designed with stabilised gimbals, indigenous detector arrays, and on-board real-time processing, the system minimises latency between detection and target engagement. Such adaptability makes it suitable for UAVs, border outposts, and mobile surveillance units, enhancing its utility across multiple operational domains.





Aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, HIREPO’s development emphasises domestic manufacturing of critical components, including optical sensors, electronic stabilisers, and control systems. By reducing import dependency and fostering in-house R&D, the project strengthens India’s defence industrial base, enabling homegrown innovation in high-resolution imaging technologies.





Once operational, HIREPO is expected to transform India’s border surveillance and counter-terrorism intelligence framework. Its AI-aided precision imaging will enhance target acquisition, threat tracking, and reconnaissance capabilities.





The system’s adaptability across land and aerial domains will enhance networked ISR grids, boosting operational preparedness in sensitive regions.





The initiative builds on IRDE’s ongoing collaborations, including its partnership with the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) on Space Situational Awareness. Such joint efforts signify a broader strategic vision to establish India as a leader in advanced electro-optical and imaging technologies for both terrestrial and space defence applications.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







