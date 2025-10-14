



At an international summit in Sharm el-Sheikh following the Gaza ceasefire, President Donald Trump lauded India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling India “a great country” led by “a very good friend of mine.” The remarks came as Trump addressed a hall of world leaders celebrating the end of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.





Speaking from the podium, Trump said he believed “India and Pakistan will live very nicely together,” while turning toward Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stood behind him and smiled at the comment. The gesture appeared both cordial and deliberate, signalling Washington’s continuing involvement in South Asian peace diplomacy following the May ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbours.





Trump’s comments, though indirect, were widely interpreted as a renewed expression of personal regard for Prime Minister Modi, whom he credited for India’s “fantastic progress.” Trump’s reference reinforced Washington’s growing acknowledgment of India’s stabilizing role in South Asia and its influence in regional diplomacy after the recent border flare-up with Pakistan.





Responding to Trump’s remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude and extended praise for Trump’s peace efforts, particularly highlighting his role in brokering ceasefires. Sharif mentioned that Pakistan had earlier nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for facilitating “the end of the war between India and Pakistan” and credited his “wonderful team” for supporting that effort. He added that Pakistan would again nominate Trump for his “extraordinary contribution to saving millions of lives in South Asia and the Middle East.”





President Trump, who has frequently cited his involvement in international peace deals, stated that he has now “helped resolve eight wars,” up from the seven he had previously mentioned. The list now includes the recent Israel-Gaza peace agreement in addition to the earlier proclaimed mediation between India and Pakistan. Despite not winning the Nobel Prize, Trump claimed he did not pursue these peace efforts “for awards,” reiterating his focus on “saving lives and ending wars.”





The India-Pakistan ceasefire that Trump referenced followed intense hostilities beginning May 7, when India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes came in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives.





Four days of sustained drone and missile exchanges ensued before both sides reached an understanding on May 10, resulting in a mutual cessation of hostilities. President Trump later announced via social media that a “full and immediate ceasefire” had been achieved after “a long night” of mediation with both parties.





New Delhi, however, has consistently maintained that the ceasefire agreement was the result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. According to Indian officials, the terms were finalized independently through military channels without third-party mediation.





The scene in Egypt reflected a mixture of diplomacy and spectacle — with Trump praising both Modi and Sharif while positioning the U.S. as an active peace facilitator. Observers noted the visual symbolism of Shehbaz Sharif standing behind Trump as he extended compliments to Modi, highlighting the delicate equilibrium Washington seeks to maintain in South Asia’s evolving geopolitical landscape.





Based On PTI Report







