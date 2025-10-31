



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Malaysia for a two-day official visit to Kuala Lumpur to attend the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).





The high-level meeting, hosted by Malaysia, will be held on the 1st of next month, bringing together defence ministers from ASEAN nations and their dialogue partners to discuss regional and global security challenges.





On his arrival at the Subang Airbase, Rajnath Singh was received by India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, B N Reddy, marking the start of a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at deepening India’s strategic ties with Southeast Asia.





His participation in the ADMM-Plus underscores India’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.





During the meeting, the Defence Minister will address the plenary session on the theme “Reflection on 15 Years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward.” In his address, he is expected to highlight India’s perspective on strengthening multilateral cooperation, capacity-building initiatives, and joint defence exercises to enhance regional preparedness and maritime security.





On the sidelines of the main event, Rajnath Singh will also take part in the 2nd ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting. This engagement will focus on furthering practical cooperation in defence production, strategic dialogue, and technology sharing under the framework of India’s Act East Policy.





The session aims to reinforce India’s growing partnership with ASEAN countries in areas such as cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





The visit is seen as another step in India’s ongoing efforts to engage proactively with the ASEAN bloc and strengthen the regional security architecture through dialogue and joint initiatives.





Rajnath Singh’s presence at the ADMM-Plus reflects New Delhi’s consistent call for open sea lanes, freedom of navigation, and respect for international law in the Indo-Pacific region.





