

The latest peace negotiations between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghanistan in Istanbul collapsed, not because of Indian interference as claimed by Islamabad, but due to Pakistan’s inability to halt US drone strikes launched from its own territory into Afghanistan.

During the talks, Pakistani officials admitted to a previously undisclosed agreement with the United States, granting American drones permission to operate over Afghanistan from Pakistani soil.

Afghan negotiators demanded a halt to these flights in return for pledging not to allow TTP attacks on Pakistan. Pakistan was unable to meet this condition, citing lack of control over US operations.





Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif publicly blamed India, suggesting Delhi was pulling strings behind the scenes in Kabul to sabotage the peace process. However, sources revealed that Pakistan only changed its negotiating position after a phone call informed the delegation of its binding obligations to the US drone deal.





The talks’ collapse came after deadly clashes between TTP militants and Pakistani forces prompted strikes against Afghan targets using JF-17 jets and drones, causing hundreds of deaths and further straining relations. The Taliban condemned the attacks, citing civilian casualties.





Under President Trump, Pakistan strengthened its defence ties with Washington and agreed to facilitate drone missions aimed at ISIS and other terror groups in Afghanistan, a move that now restricts Islamabad’s leverage in regional negotiations. Trump has continued to pressure for regaining control over Bagram airbase and has publicly commended Pakistan’s government and military.





Pakistan’s admission of US drone activity comes despite its own suffering during previous American drone campaigns under President Obama, when Pakistani territories experienced frequent strikes. Now, struggling with a battered economy, Pakistan faces criticism for allegedly renting out its soil for foreign military operations, affecting its standing in both the region and international diplomacy.





The flight by Indian President Murmu in a Rafale jet was widely interpreted as a demonstration of India’s growing airpower and strategic resolve. Although Pakistan attempted to frame it as provocative interference, analysts suggest the messaging was directed at broader regional audiences, including China, and not specifically aimed at the failing Istanbul talks.





Pakistan’s secret arrangement to allow US drone strikes from its territory was the decisive factor behind the failure of recent peace talks with Afghanistan, despite public attempts to shift blame towards India. The episode highlights Islamabad’s limited agency and underlines the persistent volatility along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.





Based On India Today Report







