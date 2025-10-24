



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), through its Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), has successfully conducted the maiden flight of the indigenous Archer-NG Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV.





This significant milestone marks a crucial phase in India's drone development program, reflecting years of dedicated research and testing to bolster the country's aerial capabilities.





The Archer-NG is a single-engine, twin-boom configured UAV designed to deliver advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities. Weighing around 1,800 kg with a payload capacity of up to 400 kg, the aircraft is built to undertake long-duration missions, with an endurance of approximately 24 to 29 hours and a service ceiling near 30,000 feet.





Such endurance allows persistent monitoring over vast areas for the Indian Armed Forces, fulfilling critical operational requirements.





This UAV features a modular design accommodating diverse payloads, including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), electronic warfare systems, and air-to-ground precision munitions such as laser-guided bombs and missiles.





The Archer-NG's weaponisation capabilities are intended to be combat-ready within the next few years, further enhancing its multi-role operational profile.





Prior to its first flight, the Archer-NG completed extensive ground evaluations, including low-speed and high-speed taxi trials, which validated the aircraft’s structural integrity, landing gear, braking systems, and engine performance under simulated take-off and landing conditions.





Its propulsion is provided by an indigenously developed 177-horsepower turbocharged engine that brings important benefits in operational autonomy and supply chain security, paving the way for self-reliant defence technologies.





Designed to incorporate advanced avionics and a comprehensive ground control system consistent with prior UAV programs like TAPAS, the Archer-NG embodies India’s commitment to develop world-class indigenous unmanned aerial platforms capable of network-centric operations and seamless interoperability with manned assets.





The maiden flight of Archer-NG not only represents an achievement in India’s growing aerospace and defence industrial base but also significantly strengthens the country’s tactical and strategic capabilities in surveillance and combat roles. With further tests and weaponisation development underway, the Archer-NG is poised to become a key asset for the Indian Armed Forces in the near future.​





Concise technical specification sheet for the Archer-NG MALE UAV:





Parameter Specification Type Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Configuration Single-engine, twin-boom pusher type Manufacturer DRDO in collaboration with HAL (India) Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Approximately 1,700 kg Payload Capacity Up to 400 kg, modular multi-payload system Endurance 24–29 hours (enhanced from earlier 12-hour TAPAS version) Service Ceiling Approximately 30,000 ft Operational Altitude Up to 22,000 ft (earlier Archer) with improvement in Archer-NG Range Around 220 km (Line-of-Sight) Engine Type Indigenous 177 hp turbocharged engine Propulsion Layout Rear-mounted pusher propeller Avionics Suite Advanced avionics with autonomous take-off and landing system Ground Control Compatibility Compatible with DRDO’s TAPAS Ground Control Station (GCS) and Ground Data Terminal (GDT) Hardpoints Four hardpoints for armament integration Weapon Payloads Laser-guided bombs, Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), loitering munitions, and future Astra Mk1 BVRAAM integration Sensor Payloads EO/IR sensor suite, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Electronic Warfare (EW) suite, optional AESA radar for advanced surveillance and fire control Mission Roles Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Reconnaissance (ISTAR), precision strike missions, artillery target acquisition, post-strike assessment, multi-role combat operations Weaponisation Status Fully weaponised variant expected within three years of maiden flight Special Features AESA radar integration planned for multi-target tracking and air-to-air capability Primary Users (Projected) Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Army









IDN (With Agency Inputs)









These specifications underscore the Archer-NG's role as a versatile and potent indigenous UAV platform capable of performing long-endurance reconnaissance missions and precision combat strikes, enhancing India’s operational autonomy and aerial warfare capability.