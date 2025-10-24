



The maiden flight of the first series production HTT-40 aircraft, designated TH-4001, marks a significant achievement for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Conducted on 24 October 2025 at HAL’s Bangalore facility, this milestone demonstrates progress in India’s indigenous basic trainer program designed to replace ageing trainers and enhance pilot training capabilities.

The HTT-40, powered by a Honeywell turboprop engine, features modern avionics and meets stringent safety and operational standards, with over 56% indigenous content expected to increase.

Supported by an order of 70 aircraft and new production lines at HAL’s Nashik facility, this successful maiden flight emboldens India’s self-reliance in defence aviation and paves the way for serial production and deployment to the IAF.





After over 900 flight-test hours in 9 years on prototypes, India’s fully aerobatic homegrown trainer is now entering production. This marks the transition from prototype to operational series production for this critical indigenous basic trainer platform.​





The HTT-40 was conceived to fulfil the IAF’s basic trainer aircraft requirements by replacing ageing fleets and ensuring national self-reliance in primary flight training. Developed from 2013 with HAL’s internal funding, it features a tandem-seat, fully aerobatic design, modern avionics, and a Honeywell TPE331-12B turboprop engine.





This aircraft meets contemporary training standards, including instrument and night flying, and is certified to US FAR-23 regulations.​





The IAF placed an initial order for 70 HTT-40 aircraft in a contract valued at INR 6,838 crore, with options for further units as the fleet is operationalised. HAL intends to deliver the first aircraft by January 2026 and 11 more by March 2026, leveraging efficient new production lines at both Bengaluru and Nashik.​





On 17 October 2025, new dedicated production lines for the TEJAS MK-1A and the HTT-40 were inaugurated at HAL’s Nashik facility. This expansion enables a capacity of eight HTT-40s per year from Nashik, supporting timely fulfilment of IAF orders, and creates new jobs and industry partnerships in the region.​





The HTT-40 currently boasts around 56% indigenous content, expected to exceed 60% as the program matures and local sourcing of components increases. This supports India’s long-term goal of reducing import dependency, promoting aerospace industry development, and enhancing skillsets through wider public-private partnerships.​





The successful maiden flight of TH-4001 firmly places the HTT-40 as the backbone of India's primary pilot training pipeline, while reinforcing HAL’s stature as a centre of indigenous defence manufacturing and aerospace capability.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







