



The ASTRA MK-3, officially named "Gandiva" after Arjuna's legendary bow, is India’s most advanced beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), developed by DRDO to elevate India’s aerial combat capabilities.





The ASTRA MK-3 'Gandiva' is India’s cutting-edge beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) set to enter production by 2028 and induction by the early 2030s. It features a remarkable maximum range of up to 340-350 km at high altitudes, significantly extending engagement distances over current missiles.





Gandiva employs a dual-fuel solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) engine enabling supersonic speeds up to Mach 4.5 with throttleable thrust, allowing dynamic speed and manoeuvrability during flight. It can be launched from sea level to 20 km altitude, engaging diverse aerial threats including fighters, bombers, refuellers, and AWACS platforms.





The missile boasts advanced manoeuvrability with a 20-degree angle of attack and ±10 km altitude engagement flexibility, enabling precise targeting of highly manoeuvrable and stealthy adversaries like the Chinese J-20. Its active electronically scanned array (AESA) seeker, advancing from GaAs to GaN technology, offers superior resistance to electronic countermeasures and enhanced target tracking.





Gandiva’s development positions India among a select group of nations with ultra-long-range BVR missile capability, outperforming systems like China’s PL-15 and the U.S. AIM-174 in range and speed.





The missile has advanced through extensive ground and in-flight testing, including integration trials on Su-30MKI aircraft, and represents a strategic leap in India’s air combat and defence posture by enabling greater stand-off engagement and air superiority.





Gandiva’s key capabilities are its exceptional long range, high supersonic speed with ramjet propulsion, advanced targeting of diverse high-value aerial threats, superior manoeuvrability, and cutting-edge AESA seeker technology—all consolidating India’s position as a major aerial power in high-end BVR warfare.​





This missile significantly surpasses its predecessors ASTRA MK-1 and MK-2 in range and technology. Gandiva offers a maximum strike range of up to 350 kilometres at high altitude (20 km), and 190 kilometres at a lower altitude (8 km), making it one of the longest-range BVRAAMs globally.​





Its propulsion system features a cutting-edge Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) engine. This air-breathing ramjet utilises atmospheric oxygen as an oxidiser, reducing weight and allowing sustained supersonic speeds up to Mach 4.5.





The throttleable ramjet engine enables dynamic thrust adjustment mid-flight, expanding the missile's no-escape zone against fast, highly manoeuvrable targets.​





Gandiva’s manoeuvrability includes a 20-degree angle of attack and ±10 km snap-up/snap-down capability for engaging targets at varying altitudes.





It is designed to strike a spectrum of aerial threats: enemy fighters, bombers, aerial refuelling tankers, and AWACS platforms, enhancing the IAF's ability to neutralise high-value assets from a safe stand-off distance.​





The missile weighs around 160 kg, measures 3.8 metres in length with a diameter of 178 mm, and integrates electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) features to resist jamming and improve target tracking under hostile conditions.​





As of mid-2025, Gandiva has progressed into critical phases of testing, including live-fire and extreme envelope trials to validate propulsion, guidance, aerodynamics, and operational performance. Captive carriage trials on the Su-30MKI are validating aerodynamic compatibility and avionics integration ahead of live firing.​





Once inducted, Gandiva will position India among a select group with long-range air-to-air missile capabilities rivalling or surpassing systems like China’s PL-15 and Pakistan’s AIM-120C AMRAAM in both range and speed.​





The ASTRA MK-3 Gandiva represents a major leap in India’s indigenous missile technology, combining advanced propulsion, long range, high speed, and target versatility. It is strategically critical for future air dominance and force multiplication for the Indian Air Force.​





