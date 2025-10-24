



BEML Limited has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian company Tesmec S.P.A to bring advanced surface miner equipment to the Indian mining sector.





This partnership aims to enhance mining operations by introducing cutting-edge technology that offers more efficient and environmentally friendly extraction methods compared to traditional drilling and blasting. The agreement aligns with BEML’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its mining and construction vertical through technological advancements.





In a related development, BEML also signed an MoU with Indian composite technology firm Kineco Limited to collaborate on advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defence sectors. This collaboration focuses on the development and production of carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) structures, glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) panels, honeycomb cores, foams, and bonding materials. Such advanced composites are crucial for next-generation aerospace and defence systems, enhancing lightweight strength and durability.





BEML’s operations span three core business verticals: Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Construction, and Rail and Metro. Under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, the company plays a vital role in India’s infrastructure and defence sectors.





Its manufacturing footprint includes nine units across Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysore, Palakkad, and a subsidiary in Chikmagalur. BEML’s diversified product portfolio includes high-mobility vehicles for defence, mining and construction equipment, metro and rail cars, as well as specialised aerospace components.





These strategic partnerships reflect BEML’s commitment to advancing indigenous technology and supporting government initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, particularly in high-value defence technologies and modern mining solutions. By leveraging collaboration with global and domestic leaders, BEML is positioning itself to enhance efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness across its sectors.





Agencies







