



Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in New Delhi on October 16, 2025, to participate in the inaugural session of the India–Egypt Strategic Dialogue. This high-level interaction marks a new chapter in bilateral relations aimed at deepening strategic, economic, and political cooperation between the two nations.





The dialogue provides an opportunity for both countries to review progress in the India–Egypt Strategic Partnership and to deliberate on regional and global developments of mutual interest. Topics on the agenda include cooperation in defence, trade, renewable energy, and regional security. The dialogue also emphasises joint action in multilateral forums and shared approaches to conflict resolution in West Asia and Africa.





During his visit, Foreign Minister Abdelatty will pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. These meetings are expected to reaffirm the long-term vision of expanding strategic ties, particularly in trade and investment. Abdelatty is also scheduled to engage with Indian business leaders and media representatives, underlining Egypt’s interest in attracting Indian investments in infrastructure, energy, and digital innovation.





The visit comes days after the Gaza Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, where India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. The summit, attended by several world leaders including Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, focused on consolidating peace efforts in the Middle East following the US-brokered Peace Agreement between Israel and Hamas.





India welcomed the signing of the peace accord, reiterating its support for dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for achieving stability in the region. Prime Minister Modi commended President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu for their roles in facilitating the agreement and expressed satisfaction over the release of hostages held for over two years, viewing it as a humanitarian milestone.





Egypt has played a critical mediating role in regional de-escalation efforts and continues to act as a key interlocutor in the Israeli–Palestinian peace process. Abdelatty’s visit to New Delhi is seen as part of Egypt’s broader effort to align with major democratic powers like India to promote political stability and economic synergy in the Global South.





His current trip also follows his earlier interaction with India’s all-party delegation from the Operation Sindoor global outreach during its visit to Cairo in June 2025, where discussions focused on defence collaboration, counterterrorism initiatives, and regional connectivity.





The inaugural India–Egypt Strategic Dialogue is expected to set the tone for comprehensive cooperation across defence, trade, clean energy, and cultural sectors. Both nations, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, aim to translate their historical goodwill into tangible partnerships advancing shared security and prosperity in the Indo–Mediterranean corridor.





