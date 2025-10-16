



China has appealed to the United States and related firms to respect facts and international trade norms after President Donald Trump announced an impending 100 per cent tariff hike on Chinese goods.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stressed the need for the US to adhere to market economy principles and fair competition, urging Washington to halt actions damaging China’s economic interests.





The response comes shortly after China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) imposed sanctions on five US-based subsidiaries of South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean Co. The action, announced under Order No. 6 of 2025, was taken pursuant to China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law. MOFCOM argued that the US Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding industries violated international law and undermined Chinese business interests.





The sanctioned subsidiaries include Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc, Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC, and HS USA Holdings Corp. Beijing stated these measures target entities involved in operations that align with US trade restrictions, framing the move as a defensive step to protect national and commercial sovereignty.





Escalating the confrontation, China’s Transport Ministry imposed new port fees on US vessels entering Chinese ports starting October 14. The charges begin at 400 yuan (approximately USD 56) per net ton and are set to increase annually over the next three years. China positioned the decision as retaliation for similar fees levied by Washington, which Beijing regards as a violation of World Trade Organisation (WTO) obligations and the bilateral maritime transport agreement.





President Trump declared that the United States will double tariffs on Chinese imports effective November 1, raising total duties to about 130 per cent. The move was presented as a countermeasure to China’s export restrictions on rare earths and strategic materials essential to US industries. The President also announced tighter export controls on software and high-end technological components, accusing China of adopting a “hostile” economic stance.





China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned Washington’s approach, asserting that threats of sweeping tariffs are counterproductive. It emphasised that while Beijing seeks stability and dialogue, it will not hesitate to defend its national interests.





The ministry reaffirmed that China’s export controls on rare earths were consistent with domestic regulatory needs and aimed at ensuring national security – rejecting US accusations of economic coercion.





Following trade discussions in Madrid last month, Beijing complained that the US has expanded its Section 301 measures and added more Chinese companies to the Entity List. Chinese officials stated these actions violate earlier understandings and have “seriously harmed” the environment for constructive negotiations. They urged Washington to reverse its “wrong practices” and restore dialogue aimed at stabilising global supply chains.





The latest escalation underscores deepening trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. With both sides introducing reciprocal tariffs, sanctions, and control measures, the global shipping and technology supply sectors face growing uncertainty.





China’s moves suggest an effort to internationalise its resistance to US economic pressure, while Washington’s actions reflect a strategy of leveraging tariffs and export controls to counter China’s strategic resource dominance.





Based On ANI Report







