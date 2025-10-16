



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a comprehensive meeting with Lt. Gen. Baktybek Bekbolotov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, in Bishkek on October 15, 2025. The discussions centered on enhancing India-Kyrgyzstan cooperation in the fields of security, counter-terrorism, and defence. The visit underscored India’s continued focus on deepening strategic ties with Central Asian nations.





Both sides engaged in detailed deliberations on combating terrorism, radicalisation, extremism, and transnational drug trafficking.





The meeting highlighted the evolving challenges in regional security and the necessity of joint mechanisms to address them effectively. The two delegations reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative counter-terror frameworks and operational exchanges between law enforcement and intelligence agencies.





NSA Doval and Lt. Gen. Bekbolotov reviewed the existing defence cooperation framework, which includes military training exchanges, capacity-building, and joint counter-terror initiatives. Discussions also covered the potential for expanding defence-industrial partnerships and operational cooperation, reinforcing Kyrgyzstan’s role as a significant partner in India’s outreach to Central Asia.





The two sides agreed on the importance of closely coordinating positions on issues of mutual concern at regional and multilateral platforms. Particular emphasis was laid on collective responses to security challenges emerging from Afghanistan and the broader Central Asian region. The meeting reflected a shared understanding of maintaining regional peace, stability, and strategic balance through sustained diplomatic dialogue.





Following the formal discussions, the Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan hosted a reception in honour of NSA Doval and the accompanying delegation from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The event brought together senior officials from both countries and symbolised the strengthening of bilateral goodwill and mutual trust.





NSA Doval is set to participate in the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils in Bishkek. The multilateral forum serves as a platform to consolidate India’s strategic engagement in Central Asia, focusing on counter-terror cooperation, cyber security, intelligence sharing, and connectivity. His participation reaffirms India’s intent to play a constructive role in shaping the region’s strategic environment.





The Doval–Bekbolotov meeting marks another step in advancing India’s “Connect Central Asia” policy, which emphasises security, defence, and economic linkages. Strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan aligns with New Delhi’s broader objective of building resilient regional partnerships capable of addressing emergent threats and fostering long-term stability across Central Asia.





Based On ANI Report







