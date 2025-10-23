India's fighter Jet TEJAS MK-1A completed its maiden flight in HAL-Nashik on 17th Oct, 2025





In a candid discussion on Bharat Shakti Dialogues, former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (Retd) RKS Bhadauria with Editor-in-Chief Nitin A. Gokhale, outlined a clear, bold vision for accelerating India’s indigenous fighter aircraft development programmes, focusing on the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). He strongly encouraged doubling down on indigenous efforts rather than relying on foreign imports.





AMCA: India’s Ambitious Fifth-Generation Fighter Project





Bhadauria praised AMCA as the most ambitious leap India has made in combat aviation—a stealth-capable, multi-role fifth-generation fighter with super-cruise capability and sophisticated avionics.





He described it as a national endeavour involving the Ministry of Defence, DRDO labs, DPSUs, and private sector players working together. Emphasising private sector participation, Bhadauria called AMCA a "top-end project" with significant strategic importance, dismissing any need to import fifth-generation fighters given the government’s firm commitment to indigenous development.





“This is an opportunity for the private sector to come up and demonstrate their ability to deliver. The AMCA has to be treated as a national project. The government, DRDO labs, DPSUs and private players must work hand-in-hand. It’s now up to the private sector to rise to the occasion,” he stressed.





TEJAS: The Foundation of Indigenous Air Power





Reaffirming the TEJAS program as the “fundamental bedrock of indigenous technology,” Bhadauria highlighted his role in securing the landmark contract for 83 MK-1 jets, which greatly strengthened the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet.





The IAF is expected to operate over 350 TEJASs across MK-1, MK-1, and MK-2 variants. The Ministry of Defence has tendered for 97 more MK-1 aircraft, valued over ₹65,000 crore, but Bhadauria suggested this order be reconsidered.





Call To Shift Orders From MK-1 To MK-2





He proposed shifting the new 97-aircraft order from the MK-1 to the MK-2 variant, which offers superior payload capacity, endurance, and compatibility with modern weaponry. He believes early placement of MK-2 orders and concurrent production would significantly improve timelines and operational capabilities.





For Bhadauria, the MK-2 is a vital stepping stone, building upon three decades of TEJAS development experience and poised to form the tactical backbone alongside AMCA.





Emphasis On Fast-Tracking Indigenous Production





Bhadauria urged innovative measures and “fast-tracking at every stage” to avoid past delays and to ensure timely induction of these fighters. He framed TEJAS and AMCA not as isolated projects but as complementary pillars within India’s broader aviation roadmap, both crucial for maintaining and elevating India’s air combat edge.





A Clear Message: Faith In Indigenous Ecosystem





The former Air Chief’s central message was unequivocal: India’s future in fighter aircraft depends on trusting and empowering its indigenous defence ecosystem. The TEJAS provides a solid, proven base, while AMCA represents the next quantum leap. Together, they mark a decisive break from dependence on foreign fifth-generation platforms and signal a confident stride toward self-reliance in combat aviation.​





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







