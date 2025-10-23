



The Defence Ministry of India has sanctioned a major military modernisation plan worth around ₹79,000 crore, aligning with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat﻿ initiative to boost self-reliance in defence production.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved capital acquisition proposals aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The meeting, held at South Block in New Delhi, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for key procurements across all three services.





For the Indian Army, approvals included the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS). The NAMIS will strengthen the Army’s capability to neutralise enemy tanks, bunkers and field fortifications, while the GBMES will provide continuous electronic intelligence on enemy emitters. The new HMVs will enhance logistics and mobility across challenging terrains.





In the Navy, AoN was granted for Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) to bolster amphibious operation capabilities and humanitarian missions in coordination with the Army and Air Force. The 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs) will enhance the Navy and Coast Guard's capacity for low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy roles.





The indigenously designed Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWTs), developed by DRDO’s Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, can target conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines. Additionally, Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems and smart ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount were approved.





The Indian Air Force received clearance for the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS), which features autonomous take-off, landing, navigation, and payload delivery for precision strike capabilities over long distances.





The Defence Ministry emphasised that these approvals reflect the government’s sustained commitment to modernise the armed forces through indigenously developed technologies, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat﻿ vision.





This modernisation plan marks a significant step towards strengthening India's military readiness and operational effectiveness across all three services with a strong emphasis on domestic defence manufacturing.





