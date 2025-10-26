



India has achieved a significant milestone in its defence manufacturing sector with the induction of the 800 Km range BrahMos missile, marking a substantial enhancement in the country’s strike capabilities.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of these advanced missiles from the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility located in Lucknow.





This event symbolises the successful culmination of efforts to extend the BrahMos missile’s reach from its existing 400 Km capability to an impressive 800 Km, doubling the strike range and substantially augmenting India’s strategic reach.





The increased range enables Indian armed forces to target adversaries with greater precision and from a safer distance, significantly enhancing deterrence and operational flexibility.





The facility in Lucknow, developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, underscores the country’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies. It caters to the integration, testing, and production of this next-generation BrahMos missile variant, promoting indigenous capabilities and supporting the domestic defence industry ecosystem.





The 800 Km BrahMos maintains the supersonic speed and precision guidance of its predecessors but now boasts enhanced propulsion and fuel systems, enabling the longer range. This advance also brings the missile in line with India’s strategic requirements amid evolving regional security dynamics, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region.





Deployment of this missile is expected to bolster the Indian Army and Navy’s strike power markedly. Its adaptability to multiple platforms – land, sea, and air – provides a versatile tool for rapid response and precision engagement across diverse operational theatres.





The flagging off ceremony in Lucknow received widespread attention, highlighting political and defence leadership's support for accelerating indigenous defence manufacturing and technology assimilation. The use of this facility is set to increase production rates, ensuring timely supply to frontline forces amid rising geopolitical challenges.





This milestone reinforces India's trajectory towards advanced missile technology and strategic autonomy, underpinning the broader vision to modernise and strengthen its defence forces through homegrown innovation and manufacturing excellence.





The operational readiness of the 800 Km BrahMos missile marks a critical leap, securing India’s strike reach as absolute in the current regional threat scenario.





Based On WION Video Report







