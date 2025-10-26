



Seven years after India withdrew from the joint Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program, citing the Su-57’s performance and stealth limitations, New Delhi is back in quiet conversations with Moscow. The irony is striking.





The same jet, once deemed inadequate for India’s future air warfare needs, is now being reconsidered—with urgency.





According to recent reports from United 24 Media and Defence Express, Russia has proposed a deal involving 84 Su-57 stealth fighters. The plan envisions two squadrons directly supplied by Russia, followed by local assembly of three to five more squadrons through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Moscow has reportedly agreed to integrate Indian munitions—such as the Astra and Rudram series—while offering sizeable technology transfers to attract New Delhi’s interest.





The driver behind India’s renewed engagement is not a rediscovery of the Su-57’s hidden potential but the urgent need to fill capability gaps. With the phase-out of ageing MiG-21s and delays in the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, the Indian Air Force (IAF) faces a steep shortfall in squadron strength. Pragmatism, not perfection, appears to be guiding the current discussion.





The Su-57’s design journey began with Russia’s decision to evolve the proven Su-27 airframe instead of developing a truly new stealth fighter. While this offered cost and time advantages, it introduced enduring limitations. The aircraft’s radar cross-section reduction measures, achieved by reshaping wings and closing engine gaps to add internal weapons bays, have not matched Western stealth standards.





Technical compromises and financial constraints have dogged the program. Over a decade of delays, a prototype crash in 2019, and limited combat exposure in Ukraine have raised doubts about its operational maturity. Russia’s recent release of rare images showing the Su-57’s internal weapons bays, widely shared via pro-Kremlin channels, was a calculated step to showcase progress and attract export partners.





These internal bays are central to stealth. External weapon carriage drastically increases radar visibility, undermining low-observable capability. By unveiling these details now, Moscow seeks to reinforce claims that the aircraft meets fifth-generation benchmarks, at least on paper.





If India proceeds, it would mark a significant reversal but not an illogical one. An Su-57 purchase offers immediate relief to the IAF’s depleted numbers while maintaining long-standing Indo-Russian industrial collaboration. HAL’s past experience with the Su-30MKI line could facilitate local production, and Russian openness to integrating Indian subsystems would preserve sovereign control, a crucial political factor.





However, several Indian experts caution that investing billions in another foreign aircraft risks derailing the AMCA. Further delays to the indigenous stealth program would prolong dependence on imports and dilute domestic R&D momentum. Strengthening AMCA’s funding, simplifying procurement processes, and accelerating private-sector participation could be strategically wiser.





Globally, interest in the Su-57 is also evolving. Algeria reportedly finalised an order to modernise its air force, motivated by Morocco’s potential acquisition of American F-35s. Documents leaked by the Black Mirror hacking group indicate Russia’s broader export drive, including planned Su-35 and MiG-29 deliveries to Iran. For Moscow, these deals are as much about financial survival as strategic outreach.





The comparison with the F-35 remains instructive. The American stealth fighter faced immense cost overruns, technical glitches, and operational delays. Its restrictions on technology transfer and modification rights, however, clash with India’s insistence on autonomy. By contrast, the Su-57 provides flexibility—albeit with performance limitations.





India’s decision must therefore balance near-term operational needs against long-term self-reliance objectives. Opting for the Su-57 could plug an immediate gap and preserve Russia’s strategic partnership. Yet, doubling down on AMCA could deliver enduring technological independence and industrial competence.





Ultimately, the dilemma mirrors the Su-57’s own history: evolution versus innovation, immediate readiness versus strategic patience. India must decide whether to buy time with the Russian Felon—or invest time in its own stealth future.





