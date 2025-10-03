



HAL has successfully completed the weapons integration trials of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft, including the firing of key air-to-air missiles Astra and ASRAAM. These trials mark an important milestone in validating the aircraft's advanced combat capabilities and weapon systems integration.





The TEJAS MK-1A is an upgraded variant of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft featuring more than 40 major improvements in avionics, electronic warfare systems, and weaponry. Central to these enhancements is the integration of the Israeli-origin ELTA ELM-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which dramatically improves targeting, situational awareness, and resistance to electronic jamming.





The Astra missile, a domestically developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) by DRDO, was successfully fired during the trials. This missile significantly extends the engagement envelope, allowing pilots to strike enemy aircraft at greater distances safely.





Additionally, the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM), known for its agility and effectiveness in close dogfights, was also successfully tested with the TEJAS MK-1A, confirming its integration as the primary short-range missile for the aircraft.





Besides missile firings, these trials validated the synchronisation between the aircraft’s radar and fire control computer with the onboard weapon systems. This ensures seamless target acquisition and missile guidance during combat, which is essential for operational deployment in the Indian Air Force.





The completion of these trials is a critical step toward the induction of the TEJAS MK-1A into active service. The aircraft will play a vital role in enhancing the IAF’s multi-role fighter capabilities, performing air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions. This development comes amid ongoing efforts to address squadron strength shortfalls and modernize India’s air defence infrastructure.





The TEJAS MK-1A's weapons integration success underscores the progress in indigenous aerospace technology development and HAL's capability to deliver advanced combat aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and weapon systems for the Indian Air Force.





IDN (With Agency Reports)







