



Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit New Delhi on the 5th and 6th of December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This visit will be Putin's first to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, and is considered significant in terms of regional dynamics and geopolitical equations.





One of the key agenda items for this summit will be defence cooperation between India and Russia. India is expected to review its ongoing S-400 surface-to-air missile system deliveries and also discuss potential acquisition of the advanced S-500 Prometheus missile system.





The S-500 represents a next-generation air defence capability with extended detection and engagement ranges, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles, and stealth aircraft.





India has previously signed a contract for five S-400 units with Russia, and four systems have already been delivered, with the final unit expected by September 2026. Given the impressive operational performance of the S-400 during India’s Operation Sindoor, which included record long-range interceptions, India is actively evaluating the purchase of additional S-400 systems or possibly the next-generation S-500 system.





However, the S-500 system's export remains subject to Russian military-political approval due to its strategic role and limited domestic induction so far.





On the fighter aircraft front, Russia has offered to sell its Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter to India, with proposals including local manufacturing likely through HAL. This deal is expected to be a major topic during the summit, alongside discussions on hypersonic weapons like the Kinzhal missile. These acquisitions are viewed as crucial for India to maintain its strategic air power edge amid growing regional challenges from China and Pakistan.





The 23rd India-Russia Summit is therefore anticipated to potentially finalize or make significant announcements regarding India's acquisition of the Su-57 M1E stealth fighters and the advanced S-500 air defence systems.





These deals would deepen India-Russia military cooperation and could mark a turning point in the regional security landscape, providing India with potent deterrence capabilities.





While formal confirmation awaits the December summit, all current reports and sources strongly indicate that significant defence procurement announcements related to the Su-57 and S-500 systems may be made during Putin's visit to New Delhi. These steps would continue the long-standing defence partnership between the two nations and align with India's strategic modernization goals.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







