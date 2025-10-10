



India’s Multi‑Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) procurement program, valued at over ₹65,000 crore, is progressing through crucial procedural stages within the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The initiative is designed to bolster the Indian Air Force’s fighter strength while simultaneously cultivating an enduring domestic aerospace ecosystem aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework.





The MoD is currently assessing proposals under the ‘Make in India’ route, with Dassault Aviation’s Rafale emerging as the leading contender due to its proven compatibility with India’s existing fleet, logistical advantages, and prior operational success.



The framework under evaluation emphasises licensed production in India, wherein a major portion of the remaining 96 fighters would be manufactured domestically with increasing indigenous content and technology transfer commitments.





In the immediate term, the concept includes off‑the‑shelf delivery of 18 Rafale jets directly from France. This step is intended to mitigate squadron shortages and prevent operational gaps as legacy MiG‑21 and MiG‑27 aircraft are phased out. Parallel efforts would see the establishment of an Indian production line—potentially at HAL or through a public‑private venture—serving as a long‑term base for assembly, component manufacturing, and export potential.





The envisioned production model seeks to replicate and expand upon the success achieved with earlier offset‑driven programs but under a more integrated industrial partnership approach, ensuring deeper participation from Indian MSMEs, precision engineering firms, and avionics suppliers.





This structure would also streamline maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations under indigenous capability clusters, reducing life‑cycle sustainment costs.





From a strategic standpoint, the MRFA acquisition aims to balance near‑term operational exigencies with the creation of a self‑sustaining aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





It supports India’s twin objectives—quick combat readiness enhancement and long‑term technological sovereignty—while reinforcing the IAF’s transition toward a modern, multi‑domain force structure capable of sustaining high‑intensity operations across multiple theatres.





