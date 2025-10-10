



The United States has categorically denied recent media reports claiming that Pakistan is set to receive a new batch of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a revised defence contract.





Responding to the speculation, the US Embassy in Islamabad clarified that the latest contract modification only pertains to sustainment and spare parts support for existing systems and does not involve any supply of new missiles or technology upgrades to Pakistan.





According to the embassy statement, the US Department of War’s contract announcement on September 30 referred to “an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.”





It emphasised that “contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan.” The clarification reinforces that the ongoing support arrangement does not enhance or alter Pakistan’s present combat capabilities.





The misunderstanding appears to have arisen due to Pakistan’s inclusion in the official list of nations covered under the updated Raytheon Co. contract. The original announcement indicated that Raytheon, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, received a USD 41 million modification to an already existing AMRAAM production contract, expanding its total value to over USD 2.5 billion. The deal, meant to support multiple allied nations, is scheduled for completion by May 2030.





The countries mentioned under the umbrella agreement include the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Türkiye, and Pakistan. However, US officials have now specified that Pakistan’s inclusion is limited strictly to logistics and maintenance support services under the existing FMS framework. No production, upgrading, or transfer of new AMRAAM missiles has been authorised.





Reports suggesting a fresh weapons sale were initially propagated by media outlets such as Pakistan’s Dawn, which interpreted the US Department of War’s update as a potential sign of renewed arms supplies. These reports gained attention due to heightened strategic interest following recent diplomatic engagements between Washington and Islamabad.





The clarification comes just weeks after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump in September. The timing of the meeting led to speculation of deeper defence cooperation or military sales resumption after years of restrictions. However, the US stance now makes clear that the current amendment is purely administrative and technical, aimed at maintaining previously delivered systems.





Pakistan originally acquired around 700 AIM-120 AMRAAMs in 2007 as part of its F-16 modernisation program—then the largest international order for the missile. These missiles form the backbone of the Pakistan Air Force’s beyond-visual-range (BVR) air combat capability. Since then, the US has refrained from providing new AMRAAMs, especially following the deterioration of bilateral defence cooperation in subsequent years.





By asserting that no “new deliveries or capability upgrades” are part of the current arrangement, the United States aims to dispel speculation regarding any expansion of Pakistan’s air combat capabilities. The clarification underscores Washington’s intent to maintain transparency with both regional stakeholders and the international community amid sensitive South Asian security dynamics.





Based On ANI Report











